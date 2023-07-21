DELMAR – Town of Bethlehem Police Department will present and celebrate the 40th Anniversary of National Night Out.

Since 2016, the town has celebrated National Night Out at Elm Avenue Park. The annual event will be held Tuesday, August 1, 5-8 p.m. and will feature police vehicle and equipment displays, fire truck displays and demonstrations, ambulance and EMS equipment displays, crime prevention and personal safety information.

Celebrating 40 years of National Night Out is an important milestone for law enforcement and government agencies in reaching out to their community, according to Caitlin Keage, detective for the Bethlehem Police Department.

The event provides opportunities for the police and fire departments, emergency medical services and government agencies to reach out to their residents and build relationships with the people they serve and protect.

Since 1984, National Night Out has been building police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie in order to make neighborhoods safer. Having the event will enhance the relationship between the police and neighbors while bringing a true sense of community, according to the National Night Out website.

The town will use this opportunity to promote crime, drug and violence prevention; safety; and neighborhood unity, and allow the public to observe and learn about the equipment that the Police and Fire Departments, Emergency Medical Services and government Agencies from around the Capital Region utilize on a daily basis, Keage said.

Area fire and police departments, EMS, and crime personnel to be on hand for the event include Bethlehem Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, SWAT (pending),

NYSP Helicopter (pending), Slingerlands FD, Delmar FD, Elsmere FD,Selkirk FD, North Bethlehem FD, Delmar – Bethlehem EMS, and Albany County Paramedics.

Other event participants for this year’s event include Bethlehem ACO, Albany County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, Delmar – Bethlehem EMS, Albany Medical Trauma Center, Slingerlands FD & Bounce House, Selkirk FD and their popcorn machine. Blanchard – Currey Post 1040 of the American Legion, Town of Bethlehem Parks & Recreation, Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce, Town of Bethlehem Senior Services, Bethlehem Youth Court,Stewart’s Shops & Ice Cream, The YMCA, Bethlehem Public Library, Uncrushable Nutrition, Sweet Treat Cotton Candy & Lemonade, Community Bank (Sponsor), Staples (110 Poster Donation), Albany County Sheriff’s Office Rock Climbing Unit, Working Class Albany NY Band, Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES/RACES), and Scouts PSA.

Bethlehem Police Department is always looking for additional businesses that are willing to participate in this event and help provide further outreach while getting to know their community they serve.

