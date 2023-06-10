Woman charged with smoking marijuana with a child in car

COLONIE – A 22-year-old Watervliet woman was charged with felony aggravated DWI under Leandra’s law on Friday, May 19.

Colonie police observed a vehicle driving erratically on Central Avenue by the Northway overpass at approximately 12:48 a.m. and performed a traffic stop.

When interviewing the driver, Emoni Montgomery, officers observed she had bloodshot and glassy eyes and an odor of burnt marijuana emanating from the vehicle. According to reports, her infant child was in the car.

Montgomery was given and failed field sobriety tests and taken into custody.

She was charged with aggravated DWI with a child under 16, a felony, and acting in a manner to injure a child and criminal possession of cannabis, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for speeding, making an illegal U-turn, a one-way road violation and drinking alcohol/marijuana in a motor vehicle.

The child was picked up by a relative at the scene.

Montgomery was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court for May 22.

Criminal mischief and assault

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a domestic complaint on Friday, May 19 at 2:58 a.m. on Lincoln Avenue and arrested a 32-year-old Colonie woman.

Katelyn Wagner was charged with criminal mischief, a felony, and assault with intent to cause physical injury, a misdemeanor. She was processed, given an appearance ticket and released.

Wagner was scheduled to be in Colonie Town Court on May 24.

Larceny and

warrant

LATHAM – A call to Walgreens Pharmacy on Loudon Road at 10:58 a.m. on Friday, May 19 for a man stealing property prompted a search by Colonie police.

Michael Bennett, 52, of Schenectady fled the store on foot and was the subject of a brief foot pursuit after he was located in the area by police.

He was taken into custody and charged with petit larceny and obstructing governmental administration, both misdemeanors. A check showed that he also had an outstanding warrant from Rotterdam police.

Bennett was given an appearance ticket for the Colonie offenses and transported to Rotterdam police.

He is scheduled to return to Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, May 31.

Bench warrant

COLONIE – A Middletown man was located and detained by Watervliet police on Friday, May 19 for an outstanding warrant from the Town of Colonie.

Malique Vaval, 24, was processed on the warrant for a February incident in the town. He was released with an appearance ticket to return to Colonie Town Court on May 24.

Warrant and more warrants

LATHAM – A homeless man was the subject of a check a person call by Colonie police at Walmart on Friday, May 19 at approximately 10:55 p.m. and found to be wanted by the Town for an April 24 incident.

Matthew Merrill, 29, was processed on the warrant and it was found that he had multiple outstanding warrants from other municipalities.

He was issued an appearance ticket and transported to meet Rotterdam police. He is scheduled back in court on June 28.

DWI on Central

COLONIE – Colonie police stopped a vehicle on Central Avenue near the intersection of Hackett Avenue on Saturday, May 20 at approximately 1:27 a.m. for traffic violations.

The driver, a 53-year-old man from Troy, was charged with DWI and ticketed for failure to stay in a single lane, safety glass violation and refusing to take a breath test.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to Colonie Town Court on May 22.

Burglary at Macy’s

COLONIE – A man who was trespassed for stealing at Macy’s at Colonie Center in November 2021 was arrested again for stealing again at the store.

Calloway Winters, 49, of Schenectady, was charged with burglary, a felony, and petit larceny. He was given an appearance ticket for June 28 and released.

Forgery and

identity theft

COLONIE – A 74-year-old Colonie man was arrested by the State Park Police on Sunday, May 21 at approximately 7:17 p.m. and transported to Colonie to face an outstanding warrant.

Thomas Mullen was picked up by Colonie police and charged with forgery and identity theft, both felonies, and criminal impersonation and petit larceny, both misdemeanors for a May 16 incident at Colonie Center.

He was arraigned by Colonie Judge David Green and sent to the Albany County jail.

Bench warrant

COLONIE – Erika Bishop-Sforza, 30, of Colonie was arrested at her residence on Sunday, May 21 for an outstanding warrant in the City of Albany.

She was transported to meet Albany police.

DWAI-drugs after accident

LOUDONVILLE – A 26-year-old East Greenbush man was arrested for DWAI-drugs on Monday, May 22 at 10:08 a.m. after an accident.

According to reports, the driver had just left Albany Memorial Hospital against a doctor’s orders after receiving multiple doses of Ativan.

The man proceeded through a red light in a 2016 Subaru Legacy at the intersection of Albany Shaker and Osborne Roads and collided with another vehicle and then into a pole.

He was transported back to Albany Memorial Hospital and charged with DWAI-drugs, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for running the red light and failing to keep right.

The man was given an appearance ticket at the hospital.

Warrant

COLONIE – A 38-year-old Schenectady woman was transported from the Albany County jail on Monday, May 22 for not showing up to court in October.

Mckenzi Lovero was processed and arraigned in Colonie Town Court.

Warrant

COLONIE – Lester Jordan, 34, of Albany was transported to Colonie to face and active warrant on Monday, May 22 for not showing up in court in November.

He was processed and arraigned.

Aggravated

criminal contempt

WATERVLIET – A Latham man was arrested by Watervliet police on Monday, May 22 at approximately 9:50 p.m. for an earlier domestic incident in the Town of Colonie.

Colonie police took custody of Michael Stetz, 41, and charged him with aggravated criminal contempt, a felony, and assault with intent to cause physical injury and acting in a manner to injure a child, both misdemeanors.

Stetz was processed and sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

DWAI-drugs and unlawful possession of cannabis

COLONIE – A 35-year-old East Greenbush man was stopped in his Cadillac SUV in the road near the intersection of Osborne Road and Robinia Drive on Tuesday, May 23 at approximately 2:24 p.m. and found to be impaired by drugs.

Officers observed the driver to be in an impaired condition. He was charged with DWAI-drugs, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for unlawful possession of cannabis, consuming alcohol/cannabis in a motor vehicle and stopping on a highway.

The man was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on June 5.

Sex offender

COLONIE – Colonie police charged Brendan Welch, 33, of Albany on Wednesday, May 24 with a felony for not registering a change of address in January.

Warrant

COLONIE – State DOCCS officials transported Machenzie Carpenter, 29, to Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, May 24 to face charges he did not show up for court in October.

He was processed and arraigned.

Bench warrant

COLONIE – A Napamoch man was transported from the Ulster County jail on Wednesday, May 24 to face charges he did not show up for court in December.

Diael Ballard, 36, was processed, arraigned and sent back to jail.

Warrant

COLONIE – An Albany man turned himself in to Colonie police on Thursday, May 25 to face charges of criminal impersonation and traffic violations after police issued an arrest warrant.

Tai-Jon Alston, 25, was processed and arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers.

Warrants and grand larceny

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to a business on Loudon Road and arrested an Albany man on Thursday, May 25 on the strength of two outstanding warrants and grand larceny, a felony.

Timothy Springer, 37, was charged, processed and then arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers.