Fake plates, no license in a stolen truck

SLINGERLANDS – License plate readers on a Bethlehem police unit triggered an alert on Route 85 on Monday, May 26 at approximately 11:40 p.m. for a truck with a suspended registration.

Police officers stopped the Ram 3500 Dually and found that a check of the license plate attached to the truck was for a Ram 1500.

The officer interviewed the driver, Robert Duncan Jr., 55, of Albany, who provided a NY interim paper license and he said he put the plates on the RAM 3500 after purchasing it on Craigslist in another state. The officer also noticed that the inspection sticker was fraudulent and all the VIN numbers on the truck were defaced or covered.

The officers removed the covering of the VIN number and found that the RAM 3500 was reported stolen out of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in North Carolina. Detectives were called in at this point and Duncan was taken into custody.

He was charged with criminal possession of stolen property over $3000 and possession of a forged instrument, both felonies, and driving with a suspended license and aggravated unlicensed operation, both misdemeanors, and operating without insurance, operating an unregistered vehicle, operating with improper plates and operating without an inspection.

Duncan was sent to the Albany County jail until he was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby the next day. He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to return on June 20.

Asleep at green light, no license but had heroin

GLENMONT – Bethlehem police responded to a report of a car stopped on Kenwood Avenue at the intersection of the Delmar Bypass on Tuesday, May 27 at approximately 2:58 a.m. and found a blue Pontiac G6 in the road.

The light was green, the driver, a 34-year-old Delanson man, asleep at the wheel and the car in drive. Officers woke the sleeping driver and observed that he had dilated pupils, slurred speech and was disoriented.

The man also had an invalid license with 11 suspensions. He was given, and failed, field sobriety tests and tested negative for breath alcohol.

He was taken into custody for DWAI-Drugs.

At the police station, the man refused to take a breath or blood test and refused an evaluation by a drug recognition expert.

When police were doing an inventory of the Pontiac G4, they found seven glassine envelopes, two empty envelopes, two empty syringes and two glass pipes. The bags contained what was later determined to be 2.02 grams of heroin.

The man was charged with DWAI-Drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation and criminal possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors, and operating a vehicle without a license and stopping on a highway.

He was given a bill of particulars and an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, June 6.

No lights, no license

DELMAR – Bethlehem police observed a 2018 Nissan Rogue traveling northbound on the Delmar Bypass with no tail lights illuminated on Monday, May 29 at 1:16 a.m. The officer stopped the vehicle and identified the driver, Donte Beck, 32, of Troy.

An investigation found he did not have a valid license due to 26 suspensions and only had a non-driver ID.

He was arrested and charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation and ticketed for driving with no lights and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Beck was issued an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, June 13 and released.