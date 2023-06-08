COLONIE– The William K. Sanford Town Library has announced their event listings for the months of June, July, and August.

English Classes Offered at the Colonie Library – The Colonie Library is offering classes to help English Language Learners gain confidence speaking English. Adults with all levels of experience are welcome. Volunteers will meet with students in small groups or individually to create a welcoming, no pressure environment. Please check the library’s event calendar for dates and times,http://libr.info/EnglishConversation, or call (518)-458-9272. Questions can be directed to Jessica Kaercher, [email protected].

Order Your Summer Reading T-Shirt – Readers can wear the library’s summer reading challenge t-shirt- All Together Now! All orders are due by June 10. Shirt options are cash only and payments must be brought to the Children’s Information Desk within seven days of placing an order. Adult unisex blue-green shirts cost $15.00 for S,M,L,XL sizes, $18.50 for XXL and XXXL, and Youth unisex shirts cost $15.00 for S.M.L sizes. Adult unisex red-blue shirts cost $15.00 for S,M,L,XL sizes, $18.50 for XXL and XXXL, and Youth unisex shirts cost $15.00 for S.M.L sizes.

Summer Reading Kickoff Carnival- Start your summer at the Kickoff Carnival and sign up for the summer reading challenge Tuesday, June 27, 4-7 p.m. There will be a bounce house, carnival games, farm animals, a DJ, a balloon artist, relay races, face painting, a gigantic group parachute, and food trucks to purchase a delicious meal during the event. Free admission, please register online.

All Together Now 2023 – The library is encouraging everyone to get together to read, play, and learn this summer. The All Together Now Summer Reading Program, beginning Tuesday, June 27 and running through Wednesday, August 30, will have intergenerational programs and events such as yoga, concerts, magic, comedy, sing-a-longs, morning programs and movies, family storytimes, Stay & Play, cooking classes, and outdoor movie nights.