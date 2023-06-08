Tell your story

with the Studio

Makerspace

The library’s Studio Makerspace makes it easy to share stories and ideas with a greater audience through self-produced videos, TV shows, podcasting and more. It’s also a great way to record and preserve personal histories or create presentations for distance-learning. The only limit is your imagination.

This self-service model and its user-friendly A/V equipment is right in line with the library’s mission of providing the tools and training to help people reach their goals. Public access to these cutting edge tools helps bridge the digital divide in our community and creates opportunities that were once limited to those with professional experience and equipment.

The filming area in the studio is outfitted with LED lighting, sound-dampening wall coverings, drapery, chairs and a table to make it easy to stage your next production.

Once you’re done filming, laptops with Adobe Premiere Elements are available to use in the library for video editing. We also loan out handheld digital video cameras, so anyone is free to take their show on the road.

Content created in the studio can be made for personal use, distributed online or, if the producer is an individual, community group or non-profit organization, for broadcast on BCN-TV, the library’s public access channel, which is available on Spectrum Channel 1301 and Verizon Fios Channel 28.

Anyone with an active Upper Hudson library card can book studio time in two-hour increments through the library’s online calendar. The Studio Makerspace is currently available for use Tuesdays from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.; Wednesdays from 2-4 p.m.; and Thursdays from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

The Studio Makerspace also includes the following equipment: tools for podcasting, MakerBot Method 3D printer, Epson FASTphoto scanner, VHS-to-DVD convertor, and cassette tape-to-digital convertor.

To learn more or to book your time in the Studio Makerspace, visit www.bethlehempubliclibrary.

WiFi out and about

Spending some time outdoors this weekend? Don’t forget you can tap into our vast network of Free Library WiFi in public places throughout town. Stream some music, find a trail map, or check for upcoming events – without using up your phone’s data.

You’ll find Free Library WiFi 24 hours a day, seven days a week outside the library building, at the Elm Avenue park and pool, at Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, at Colonial Acres Park in Glenmont and the Town Hall parking lot and playground.

Whenever you see “Free Library WiFi” show up on your device, you’ll know you’ve tapped into the library’s growing digital network that provides Internet access all over town.

WiFi to go

When it comes to free library WiFi – you can also take it with you. The library loans out WiFi hotspots to Bethlehem cardholders. Use the device to stream music or your favorite show or do some online research on your own time and in your own space – there are no restrictions as long as cell service is available.

The devices are easily portable and can be borrowed for two weeks at a time. Search the catalog at bethlehempubliclibrary.org to request yours.