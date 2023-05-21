COLONIE-The water emergency that was put in place on Thursday has been lifted by town officials this morning.

Colonie Town Supervisor Peter G. Crummey announced that the “Emergency Water and Boil Advisory” has been rescinded. The advisory had been issued by the Superintendent of the Latham Water District last Thursday evening. All water quality tests required by the Albany County Department of Health continue to confirm that our water quality has not been compromised.

If you have any questions, please call John W. Frazer, Jr., P.E., Superintendent of the Latham Water District at 518-783-2750.