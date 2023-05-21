Assault with weapon at store

COLONIE – A homeless woman was arrested for assault on Monday, May 1 at the Cumberland Farms on Central Avenue.

Keionna Hood, 30, was charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies at the store.

She was processed and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Bench warrant

COLONIE – A Mechanicville woman was brought over from the Rensselaer County Jail on Monday, May 1 on an outstanding warrant.

Nicole Cappello, 45, was processed and arraigned.

Bench warrant

COLONIE – Police brought a Johnstown man to Colonie Town Court on Monday, May 1 on an active warrant because he did not show up for court in January.

Edwin Quesada, 55, was processed and arraigned.

Grand larceny at Lowes

COLONIE– Colonie police responded to the Lowes on Central Avenue for the report of a larceny in progress on Tuesday, May 2 at approximately 3:45 p.m.

Officers arrested Nolasco Poueriet, 23, of The Bronx, for attempting to steal $1,068.46 worth of merchandise. Poueriet was charged with grand larceny, a felony, given an appearance ticket and released. He is scheduled back in Colonie Town Court on May 17.

Stolen car and warrant

LATHAM – A 36-year-old Mechanciville man was taken into custody on Wednesday, May 3 on charges related to a stolen car.

Officers found Jacob Hayner in possession of the vehicle at Latham Farms and took him into custody. He was charged with possession of stolen property, a felony, and was also wanted on a felony warrant from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s office.

He was processed and turned over to them.

Parole violation warrant

COLONIE – Albany County Probation Department apprehended a Loudonville man for a probation violation on Wednesday, May 3 for not showing up to court in April.

Robert Cure, 44, was processed and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Welfare check and warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to check the welfare of a Latham woman on Wednesday, May 3 and found she had an outstanding warrant for not showing up to court in October.

Marie Serson, 64, was taken to the hospital for medical conditions and issued an appearance ticket to return to Colonie Town Court on May 24.

Traffic stop and warrant

COLONIE – On Thursday, May 4 at approximately 12:03 a.m., Colonie Police stopped a vehicle for traffic violations near the corner of New Karner Road and Central Avenue and the driver was found to be wanted.

Mickey Marks, 28, of Schenectady, was arrested, processed and turned over to Schenectady police at the town line.

Bail jumping

COLONIE – An Albany woman was the subject of a trouble with a customer call on Thursday, May 4 at approximately 2:19 a.m at Cumberland Farms on Central Avenue and was found to have an active warrant in the town.

Jessica Ward, 40, was arrested and charged with bail jumping, a misdemeanor. She was processed and arraigned in Colonie Town Court by Judge Andrew Sommers.

Outside warrant

LATHAM – Colonie police were called to the 7-Eleven on Loudon Road on Friday, May 5 at approximately 1:03 a.m for the report of a larceny.

While investigating, they found the subject, Timothy Rector, 45, of Latham, had an outstanding arrest warrant from the City of Cohoes.

He was taken into custody and turned over to Cohoes police.

Warrant after traffic stop

COLONIE – A Schenectady man was taken into custody after a traffic stop by State Police on Friday, May 5 and was found to have an active warrant from Colonie for not showing up for court in January.

Gregory Rowley, 33, was arrested, processed and turned over to Colonie police. He was given an appearance ticket for May 10 and released.

Criminal contempt

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Surestay Plus Hotel on Wolf road on Friday, May 5 and observed a Watervliet man in the presence of a protected party.

Warren Arrington, 43, was arrested and charged with criminal contempt – prior conviction and aggravated family offense, both felonies. He was processed and sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Arrest warrant

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to a panhandler call near the Latham Circle on Friday, May 5 at 10:15 a.m. and found a homeless man was wanted for not showing up to court in March.

Officers arrested and processed Arthur Derocco, 41. He was given an appearance ticket and released.

Derocco is due back in court on May 24.

Bench warrant

COLONIE – Schenectady police arrested Michael Livingston, 41, of Schenectady on Saturday, May 6 at 6:50 p.m. for an active warrant out of the Town of Colonie.

Livingston was processed and sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Burglary, disobey mandate and criminal mischief

LATHAM – A 56-year-old Albany man was arrested after breaking into residence on Loudon Road on Sunday, May 7 at approximately 2:49 a.m.

Matthew Ben allegedly entered the home through an unlocked kitchen window in violation of an order of protection for the person living there.

Ben was arrested for Burglary, a felony, and disobeying a mandate and criminal mischief, both misdemeanors.

He was processed and arraigned in Colonie Town Court.