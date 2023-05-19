COLONIE – The town of Colonie is under a water emergency this morning after a pumping station failed that feeds the Mohawk View water treatment plan yesterday.

The Latham Water District, which provides water to Colonie residences and businesses, issued a boil water advisory until testing confirms water quality.

The South Colonie Central School District and Christian Brothers Academy announced they will be delaying classes for two hours as a result of this emergency.

We will have updates on this story.