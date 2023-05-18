Stay safe on the water

A safe day on the water is a fun day! To help ensure our waterways remain safe, New York State will require all motorized boaters to take a safe boating course and earn their safe boating certificate by 2025.

On Thursday, May 25, and Friday, May 26, the library will be hosting a two-part boater safety certification course from 5-9 p.m. This is a cumulative course, and students must complete both days in order to earn their certificate.

The course is free to children 10-17, however, if you are 18 or older, there is a $10 fee for your permanent boating safety certificate, payable to New York State Parks.

For more information and to register, visit the NYS Boating Education page at parks.ny.gov/boating/.

Comics + creativity

Get creative Wednesday, May 24, with old comics, graphic novels and manga to make a collaborative collage that will brighten up the library’s Teen Space. Drop in anytime between 3:30-5 p.m. and see where your art takes you! For tweens and teens.

An online

archive for all

The non-profit Internet Archive is building a digital library of websites and other cultural artifacts in digital form. Join us for the program “Archive.org: Our Digital Memory” on Monday, May 22, at 10 a.m. to learn about this vast and growing online library that collects eBooks, eAudiobooks, music, video, historic Web content and software — all free and available to the public. Registration for this event will close May 20. Visit our online calendar at bethlehem.brarycalendar.com to sign up.

Legos at the Library

Build something awesome with the library’s Lego collection Wednesday, May 24, at 4 p.m. We provide the Legos, you provide the imagination! We will also have some building challenges available. For kids and families.

Friends Book Sale Fundraiser

It’s almost here! Stock up on some new-to-you books and DVDs at the Friends of Bethlehem Public Library’s Book Sale Fundraiser on the library plaza Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. For sale will be books and other materials that have been removed from the library collection and are in excellent condition.

Pricing is cash-only by suggested donation; the Friends will not be able to make change. Enjoy some live music while you shop, with performers scheduled for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Memorial Day

closing

Bethlehem Public Library will be closed Memorial Day weekend Saturday-Monday, May 27-29. Be sure to look for us in the Town of Bethlehem Memorial Day parade on Monday!

Election

information

Bethlehem Central School District residents voted on the 2023-24 budget Tuesday, May 16. Visit our website at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org to find the results of that and the Board.