COLONIE – Going to a fitness center to exercise and ease the mind can help bring families and community members together for a day of fun.

Families and residents attended the third-annual “For the Health of It” event on Thursday, April 20, held at the CDPHP Fitness Center inside the Ciccotti Center. The neighborhood event was co–sponsored by the Colonie Youth Center Inc. and CDPHP.

“It’s about community,” Director of Ciccotti Center Scott Bergen said. “That’s really what the Ciccotti Center, Colonie Youth Center and CDPHP are all about is bringing the community together.”

The free event included free food, giveaways, health screenings, fitness classes, and live music played by radio DJ personality Chad O’Hara of B.95.5 FM.

“You can come in here and ease your mind, destress, and bring your family in for swim lessons and our classes,” Bergen said. “We had families come in to see the facility but also enjoy some time together and enjoy all of the events we had going on.”

Event attendees also took part in a drop-in dance performance, Tae Kwon Do and yoga, while members of the William K. Sanford Town Library hosted a story time. Dr. Benita Zahn held a health tip and advice seminar.

“CDPHP hosts these healthy neighborhood events all throughout the Capital Region, and we do about six or seven a year.” Kathy Leyden Director of Communications at CDPHP said. “The Colonie Youth Center has been a great partner of ours.”

Leyden said it is the third of these events that they’ve held. About 350 patrons attended Thursday’s event, Leyden said.

“It’s a really great opportunity to highlight local resources and programs for both kids and adults that promote healthy active living,” Leyden said. “We usually get a great turnout and participation from the community.”

Leyden noted that the activities were hyper-local and CDPHP and the center showcased a number of area businesses and resources that guests checked out during the day.

Stacy the Face Painter painted the faces of young attendees and some took home balloon art made by Balloon Gal Jenny. Children also took part in a dance mob, hung out with Southpaw the Tri City Valley Cat, and took selfies at the photo booth.

Attendees learned about the center’s fitness programs, received nutrition tips, gained pharmacy resources and completed a free health screening.

“I love getting more people here because it’s more people to enjoy what we put together.” Leyden said.

According to Leyden. CDPHP and the Ciccotti Center have a successful partnership due to their similar missions.

“This center is such a resource for the community. It’s really a gem in the Capital Region.” Leyden said. “They offer so many awesome programs here and they’re all about keeping people healthy and supporting them on their wellness journey. That totally aligns with our brand at CDPHP.”

The next healthy neighborhood event will be held at the Hindu Temple Society of the Capital District Saturday, May 13, at 10 a.m. at 450 Albany-Shaker Rd. Albany.