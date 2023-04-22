COLONIE– The Colonie Library is providing informal conversation groups to help adults gain confidence with speaking English. All adults who are learning English as a new language are welcome. Coming to a new country is overwhelming and complicated, and so is learning English. Giving people confidence in speaking English opens many opportunities to integrate more fully into society.

This group will meet Tuesdays, May 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 6:30-7:30 PM. Registration is optional but you may choose to sign up at libr.info/LearningEnglish, or call 518-458-9274.