Spring is a time of renewal and rejuvenation; for many, it’s a time to start tackling home improvement projects. As the snow melts away and the weather warms up, homeowners often start thinking about repairing their homes and gardens, and a hardware store is a great place to start.

One hardware store that is particularly excited about the Spring 2023 season is Hatchet Hardware of Colonie. As Hatchet Hardware approaches its first anniversary in Colonie, the staff has been busy stocking up on all the essential products that customers will need for their projects and outdoor interests to make year two even more successful than the first.

“We have tons of new and exciting things happening this year to kick off the Spring and Summer of 2023”, says Store Manager Saul Kaleel. “For starters, later this year we will have the option to fill our customer’s personal propane tanks instead of being able to only swap their empty tanks for pre-filled ones. Our customers have been asking for this service since day one, and now it will be available.”

Hatchet Hardware also expanded its grill selection. “We’re now carrying more models of the best brands, including; the Traeger Timberline XL, the brand new Traeger Ironwood, the Weber Summit grill, and the entire collection of the Big Green Egg lineup!” said Saul.

Hatchet Hardware of Colonie is determined to become Upstate New York’s main destination for spices, seasonings, BBQ condiments, and Hot Sauces. The store now carries many popular brands, such as Spiceology, Meat Church, Traeger, and Blues Hog, and local favorites like Old Saratoga spice rubs, Hot Crispy Oil, Mike’s Hot Honey, and Hell’s Kitchen.

The Colonie store has also become the newest authorized service center for STIHL products, making it convenient for customers to get maintenance and repairs on their STIHL products with their team of repair technicians. “We’re thrilled to launch our new repair service and invest in all the necessary parts to ensure our customers can get their repairs done quickly and efficiently. As a hardware store, we understand the importance of keeping our customers’ tools and equipment in top shape, and we’re excited to offer this new service to help them do that”, said Saul.

Hatchet Hardware of Colonie is located at 1 Fuller Road off Central Avenue and is open seven days a week. Learn more about Hatchet Hardware at hatchethardware.com and Instagram at hatchet_hardware.