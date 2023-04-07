In the fast pace of online dating, a local photography studio wants to help showcase your authentic self to those swiping right.

iSmile Studios is ready to help single adults increase their chances of a match by offering professional sessions. Rather than the poorly lit, unflattering angles of bathroom mirror selfies, iSmile wants to show potential partners who you really are inside and out.

“The end goal is to show who you are as a person authentically,” Stephanie McCauley said. “Rather than only showing what you look like and you either like it or you don’t.”

The studio in Colonie Center plans to offer periodic pop-up sessions each month. Some will be indoors with studio lighting; others will be outside to take natural light photos. Before these sessions, people interested can sign up and fill out a simple questionnaire about three things that speak to who they are.

The questionnaire is intended for the client to think more about their interests and inner passions so McCauley and her staff know how to incorporate them. The addition of the outdoor sessions also allows clients to bring their pets if they are a big part of their life. The studio wants its clients to show who they are inside and out and love the message they portray.

“I hope to incorporate enough of your personality in these pictures that you feel like you’re showcasing a little bit more of who you are right off the bat,” McCauley said. “Not only attracting people with similar interests but also discouraging those who are so superficial that they are only interested in what you look like.”

When setting up a dating profile, the pictures chosen to accompany the profile are often selfies or heavily edited photos. These selfies usually have poor lighting or show off a poor angle that isn’t flattering. The older you get, the more challenging it is to find a picture you like.

This is where iSmile can swoop in to rescue you. For people of every age, but particularly those who are older, having a set of portraits they are proud of is priceless. Although iSmile’s initial intent is for these sessions and photos to be used for dating profiles, these pictures can also be used across non-dating platforms. From social media to LinkedIn to even holiday cards, McCauley wants her clients to feel confident in themselves and who they are rather than share the same dimly lit selfie across everything.

“I think when you get to a certain age, the last thing you want is to have your picture taken, but our online presence has become a ‘brand’, and everyone needs to have good images out there. Have you ever googled yourself and looked at what pictures show up? That’s what we’re talking about,” McCauley said.

Dating online is already hard enough as it is; with the right pictures, it can lead to more authentic and meaningful matches. iSmile wants people to swipe right on you for who you are and not just for your appearance.

For more information about the photo sessions, please visit www.ismilestudios.com.