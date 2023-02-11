LATHAM – On Monday Jan. 30, State Police Investigators arrested Hadj Ounis, 63 of Troy, for attempted rape in the second degree, attempted criminal sex act in the second degree, both felonies, and patronizing a person for prostitution in the second degree, a misdemeanor.

Investigators arrested Ounis with the assistance of Troop G Computer Crimes Unit (CCU) and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).

During an investigation, it was determined that Ounis made arrangements and traveled to an agreed location in Colonie to meet with what he believed to be a 14-year-old for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Ounis was arrested and processed at the Latham barracks. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Absconding from

temporary release

COLONIE – Nhoj Sanders, 24, of Schenectady, was arrested by Colonie police after he was transported to the police station on Wednesday, Jan. 25 by the Albany County Jail to be arrested on additional charges. He was charged with absconding from a temporary release, a felony. He was arraigned.

DWI on Loudon Road

LATHAM – Colonie police performed a traffic stop on Wednesday, Jan. 25 near 950 Loudon Road for violations.

Officers observed the driver of the vehicle, a 51-year-old Slingerlands man, to have a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage from his breath. He had bloodshot eyes and poor motor coordination. The man was given and failed field sobriety tests, tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device and was taken into custody.

He was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for stopping on a highway and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle.

The man was given an appearance ticket to return to Colonie Town Court on Monday, Feb. 6.

Bench warrant

COLONIE – State Police turned over a Colonie man on Thursday, Jan. 26 after troopers found he had an outstanding warrant from Colonie Town Court. Samuel Faragon, 51, was a passenger in the car that was stopped.

He was processed and arraigned by Judge Norman Massry.

Felony DWI and no license

COLONIE – During a traffic stop on Albany Shaker Road on Thursday, Jan. 26, Colonie police found a Rensselaer man did not have a license and was drunk behind the wheel.

Officers observed that David Ross, 38, had glassy eyes and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanated from his breath. He was given field sobriety tests and failed two. Ross refused a test for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device and was taken into custody.

An investigation found that he has a prior conviction for DWI and was charged with felony DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation, both felonies and second, misdemeanor counts of both DWI and aggravated unlicensed operations, and refusal to take a breath test.

He was given an appearance ticket and released.

Outside warrant

COLONIE – A passenger in a vehicle stopped by Colonie police on Thursday, Jan. 26 was found to be wanted and arrested on the warrant.

Jacob McCanney, 35, of Colonie was wanted by the Saratoga County Sherrif’s Department. He was turned over to that agency.

DWAI with drugs while drinking

COLONIE – A Troy man was pulled over by Colonie police on Friday, Jan. 27. for traffic violations and charged with drug and alcohol offenses.

At the traffic stop, officers observed that Gregory Moore, 41, had signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. He was taken into custody for DWAI-drugs.

An inventory search of the vehicle found a quantity of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

He was charged with criminal possession of drugs with intent to sell and criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, and criminal use of drugs and DWAI-drugs, both misdemeanors, and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, speed violation, safety glass violation, and failure to exercise due care, all violations.

He was sent to Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Aggravated DWI on

Central Avenue

COLONIE – Colonie police arrested a 32-year-old Saratoga Springs woman for aggravated DWI after a traffic stop near the intersection of Central Avenue and Reber Street on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Officers observed the woman had woman had bloodshot and glassy eyes, slurred speech and poor motor coordination. She was given and failed field sobriety tests and refused a pre-screening test for breath alcohol. The woman was taken into custody and charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, and illegal signal while parked, failure to keep right, failure to stay in a single lane and refusal to take a breath test, all violations.

She was given an appearance ticket and released. She is scheduled back in Colonie Town Court on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Kicked door

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to JT Maxies on Wolf Road for a report of a woman involved in an altercation on Sunday, Jan. 29 at approximately 2:09 a.m.

According to reports, Carman George, 30, of Schenectady, kicked an entry door and was arrested at the scene. She also had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court.

She was charged with felony criminal mischief. George was processed and arraigned by Colonie Judge Norman Massry.

Window kicker faces more charges

COLONIE – A homeless man who kicked out the window of a Bethlehem police car on January 18 faces additional charges in Colonie after an incident in Town Court there.

Justin Malavez, 26, after being arraigned in Bethlehem Town Court and released, was transported to Colonie police for an outstanding warrant. After arraignment proceedings in Colonie Town Court, Malavez allegedly began to curse in the court and spit in the face of the assistant district attorney. He was arraigned and sent back to Albany County jail.

He also had an outstanding warrant from Niskayuna.

Two arrested on bench warrants

COLONIE – On Monday, Jan. 30, two men were brought to Colonie police on outstanding warrants for failing to appear in Colonie Town Court. Both men were at the Albany County jail.

Michael Vance, 40, and Joshua Tolentino, 26, both of Albany were processed and arraigned in court.

Outstanding warrant

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to 1114 Troy Schenectady Road on Monday, Jan. 30 after a request to check on a person. The subject of check, Alisha Dekoskie, 38, was found to have multiple outstanding warrants including the Colonie Town Court. She was processed and released with an appearance ticket and transported to Niskayuna police to be processed on its warrant.

Bench warrant

COLONIE – State Police stopped a Watervliet woman for a traffic violation on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and found she was wanted by Colonie.

Tracy Pagan, 40, was processed for not showing up for her court appearance and issued a new appearance ticket for Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Felony warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police arrested a Ghent man at the Surestay Hotel on Wolf Road on Monday, Jan. 30 for an outstanding warrant.

Skyler Dick, 26, was processed for a felony warrant from State Police in Livingston. He was transferred to troopers.

Grand larceny

COLONIE – A man accused of a 2019 larceny at 186 Wolf Road was arrested by Saratoga Springs police on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Colonie police responded to Saratoga to take custody of Dean Fox, 44, of Endicott, and charged him with grand larceny, a felony.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

No parking slip, but felony DWI

COLONIE – A Milford woman was having a hard time getting out of the parking lot of the Albany International Airport because she did not have a parking slip to exit on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 12:43 a.m.

Airport operations staff requested assistance from Albany County Sheriff’s Department deputies stationed at the airport. Upon arrival, deputies found Caitlin Marble, 33, was sitting at the exit unable to proceed.

According to reports, Marble said she had been drinking on Wolf Road and was returning to her hotel on Wolf Road. When the deputy asked her to exit the car to administer field sobriety tests, the deputy observed Marble stumble out of the car and had slurred speech, glassy eyes and poor motor coordination. Marble also dropped all of her belongings in the parking lot when exiting.

The officer observed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the inside of the car.

Marble failed the field sobriety tests and the pre-screening device would not work due to the cold weather and she was taken into custody.

At the police station a check of Marble ID found that she had prior convictions for DWI.

She was charged with felony DWI and arraigned in Colonie Town Court by Judge Andrew Sommers. She was scheduled back in court on January 23.

Petit larceny

and warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Hatchet Hardware on Fuller Road on Wednesday, Feb. 1 for a person stealing merchandise from the store. They arrested Robert Moncur, 43, of Albany for stealing $308.95 worth of goods. Officers learned he was wanted in Guilderland on an outstanding warrant.