DELMAR – The National Bank of Coxsackie has helped neighbors save earnings and obtain their first loans since opening its doors, cementing a place within the community they haven’t lost touch with since 1852.

“And that’s what we are,” said Jennifer Vollor, NBC Bank branch manager, “we are that community bank where we try to keep it so. It’s family-oriented. You feel like part of our family. We’re here to help with your banking needs, but also to help you work with those finances.”

In the maelstrom of today’s financial environment, there are questions as to how it will affect plans for purchasing a new car or that first home. NBC offers a level of personalization and attention. Customers can expect to receive friendly and knowledgeable service from local bankers who understand their unique financial needs and goals.

Where current mortgage rates may not be favorable for that first home purchase, Vollor said the discussion could turn towards taking the nest egg and placing it in a short-term investment, like a 12 or 6-month certificate of deposit.

“Let’s grow that interest so that when [mortgage rates] do come down… we have that extra cash on hand to help you with those down payments and closing costs, or that vehicle,” she said, adding that when the time comes to take out a personal loan, they can expect a quarter percent lower rate with if payments are automatically deducted from their NBC Bank account.

Personal attention to service starts with younger customers taking steps toward being financially responsible adults. They can be assued that once they walk out of the bank, they leave knowing what they need to obtain that first credit card, and how to balance that checking account.

“I think a lot of the bigger banks don’t really take the time to educate our younger generation,” Vollor said. “This is what should be taking place to get you where you want to be.”