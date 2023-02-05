Man steals from one store, has items from another

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to Target on Wade Road Extension on Wednesday, Jan. 18 for a report of a man stealing items. When officers found the man, he was in possession of $338.95 of merchandise from the store, but also had items stolen from DSW as well.

Brian Gaudio, 40, was arrested and processed at the police station. He was charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property, both misdemeanors.

Gaudio was also wanted by Schenectady police on a felony warrant. He was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court for Wednesday, Feb. 1 then transported to meet Schenectady police.

Bench warrant

COLONIE – An Albany woman was transported from the Albany County Jail on Wednesday, Jan. 18 to face charges for not showing up for court.

Victoria Buttiker, 38, was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

State Police and bench warrant

COLONIE – State Police in Brunswick arrested Dennis Vanfonda, 40, of Troy and transported him to meet Colonie police on Wednesday, Jan. 18 to face charges because he did not show up for an October court date.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Weapons, no license on Central Avenue

COLONIE – Colonie police stopped a vehicle for violations near the intersection of Fullerton and Central Avenues on Saturday, Jan. 21 and found weapons.

Kyle Williams, 37, of Albany was arrested at approximately 1:22 a.m. and transported to the police station.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon- no pistol permit and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, and criminal possession of a weapon-firearm or knife, unlawful possession of ammo clip, and aggravated unlicensed operation, all felonies, and following too closely and a illegal safety glass, all violations.

He was sent to the Albany County Jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Drug charges

at Latham hotel

LATHAM – A Schenectady woman turned herself into Colonie police on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to face drug charges from an incident at the Towneplace Suites by Marriott on Forts Ferry Road.

Adriana Campolo, 34, was processed and charged with three counts of criminal possession of a narcotic drug with intent to sell and criminal possession of a controlled substance-narcotics, both felonies.

She was given an appearance ticket to return to Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Bench warrant

at State Capitol

ALBANY – A 27-year-old homeless man was arrested by the State Police at the Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 24 on a warrant issued by Colonie Town Court.

Yusuf Yama was transported to Colonie police because he did not show up for a December court date. Yama was processed and released on an appearance ticket returnable to Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Bench warrant from Schoharie jail

SCHOHARIE – A Cobleskill man was turned over to Colonie police on a bench warrant on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 11:13 p.m.

Ninja English, 36, was located at the jail and transported to Colonie where he was charged. According to reports, he was released after police were advised by Colonie Judge Norman Massry to issue an appearance ticket for Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Bench warrant from Menands

MENANDS – Menands police detained Phillip Harris, 45, of Troy on Wednesday, Jan. 25 after they found he had an outstanding warrant from Colonie Town Court.

Colonie police met Menands police at the town line at 3:53 a.m. and arrested Harris. He was sent to Albany County Jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Bench warrant

from Schenectady

SCHENECTADY – Schenectady police turned over a 23-year-old homeless man to Colonie police on Wednesday, Jan. 25 for an outstanding warrant from Colonie Town Court.

Tyler Henry was arrested, processed and released on an appearance ticket. He is scheduled back in Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Criminal Mischief

on Sand Creek Road

COLONIE – A Glens Falls man turned himself in to Colonie police on Wednesday, Jan. 25 to face charges stemming from an incident on Sand Creek Road.

Will Casertino-Collins, 19, was charged with criminal mischief-third, a felony, and three counts of criminal mischief – intent to damage property, all misdemeanors.

He was arraigned by Colonie Judge Andrew Sommers. The victim also requested a full stay-away order from the court.