Teen arrested for credit card fraud

LATHAM — A 17-year-old Cohoes teen was arrested by State Police on Friday, Jan. 20 after an investigation into credit card fraud in Bethlehem and Guilderland. The teen faces multiple charges in both towns.

On February 22 at about 12:38 p.m. State Police BCI in Latham received a complaint originating from State Police Troop F concerning a victim who had multiple unauthorized charges totaling over $2,500 on a missing credit card.

The investigation determined a 17-year-old used the credit card to make multiple purchases in Albany County. They were also in possession of items purchased with the credit card without the authorization of the cardholder.

They were charged and processed at the Latham barracks for four counts of criminal possession of stolen property-credit card, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, for the Bethlehem purchases as well as grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property-credit card, both felonies, for the Guilderland purchases

They were issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Albany Family Court on a later date.

Suspect in Tractor Supply theft not who she said she was

GLENMONT — An Albany woman involved in multiple larcenies at Tractor Supply on Route 9W in October was back in Bethlehem on Sunday, Jan. 22 facing new charges of two counts of criminal impersonation, misdemeanors, and forgery of a public record, a felony.

Shawnte Pringle, 48, of Albany originally identified herself as Winsome Smith on October 6 and provided Bethlehem police an EBT card with that name. She was arrested under the original name at the time along with John Dominy, of Albany, for petit larceny and conspiracy, both misdemeanors, for the theft of two power inverters from the store. Pringle and Dominy were also arrested for attempting the larceny two other times in the week before.

On December 2 a warrant was issued for Pringle after an investigation by Bethlehem detectives found her finger prints did not match the original name she gave police.

Pringle was arrested by Guilderland police and transported to Bethlehem. She was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby and released to the supervision of probation. Pringle is scheduled back in court on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Brooklyn man arrested for check fraud at two banks

SLINGERLANDS — A 32-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested at the Citizens branch on Tuesday, Jan. 17 for check fraud after he tried to cash a fraudulent check with fake identification. Isaiah Walker also tried to cash the same check earlier at the Delmar Citizens branch.

He presented the teller a check for $3,498.75 and used Penn. driver’s license which was not his. The bank flagged the transaction because the staff in Delmar refused to honor the check earlier in the day there.

Walker was charged with possession of a forged instrument-second degree, grand larceny, and identity theft, all felonies, and possession of a forged instrument-third degree and criminal impersonation, both misdemeanors.

Walker was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby and sent to the Albany County Jail without bail due to multiple prior felony convictions.

Delmar man arrested on out-of-state warrant

DELMAR — A Delmar man was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 25 on an out-of-state felony warrant from Calif.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office contacted Bethlehem police and provided the active arrest warrant to make the arrest of Christoper Thornton, 51, of Delmar.

He was arraigned by Town Judge Andrew Kirby and sent to Albany County Jail to await extradition.

Crash leads to list of charges for driver

SLINGERLANDS —Bethlehem police responded to an unknown motor vehicle crash on New Scotland Road on Sunday, Jan. 22 at approximately 1:20 a.m. and found the driver impaired and injured.

When police arrived they found Zachary Nicholson, 38, of Voorheesville, walking around the crashed Chevy truck. According to reports, witnesses said that Nicholson sped past them on the two-lane road, lost control, hit a tree on one side of the road and the car bounced back to the other side. He was ejected and was laying face down in the street, they said.

He was up and walking when officers interviewed him and they observed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. Nicholson had droopy eyelids, was stumbling and unsteady on his feet. He was unable to do field sobriety tests and refused further attempts.

Nicholson was unable to stay focused on producing his drivers license, but did produce a North Carolina license.

Due to potential injuries from the crash, he was treated and transported to the hospital by Bethlehem EMS, but was unable to provide a breath sample. He submitted to a blood draw to Bethlehem police while in the ambulance, but one could not be done until he was evaluated by medical staff at the hospital two hours later.