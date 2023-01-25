COLONIE — The South Colonie transportation department members joined together for the fifth consecutive year to support families in need.

The tradition started a few years ago as a means to support South Colonie families who participate in the district’s backpack program. With rising costs, this year’s tradition continued to support even more families in need.

“Throughout the month of December our staff donates and collects food,” said Transportation Director Peter Tunny. On Saturday, Dec. 17 several members of the transportation team came together to deliver meals to local families. “It is the highlight of our year to donate a generous supply of food to our South Colonie families the weekend prior to the holiday break.”

The Board of Education invited drivers to its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to allow President Brian Casey to recognize them for their efforts.

“I want to thank the Transportation department for their continued support and generosity of our families,” said Board President Brian Casey. “Your kindness and efforts are recognized and very much appreciated.”