COLONIE — The Planning Board approved a 140-unit senior housing project and a 90-unit assisted living facility on more than 36 acres off Route 2.

The plan for the independent living portion, first proposed by developer Stewart Hoffman more than 10 years ago, was recently scaled back from 170 units to 140 market rate units.

In 2019, the Town Board approved the Planned Development District for the site, which will allow more density and on Tuesday, Oct. 5, the Planning Board approved an Open Development District because it does not have access to a major thoroughfare. The building would front Alice Avenue but the main access point would be by an easement through the Highland Club apartment complex. There would be an emergency entrance off Alice Avenue.

As the public benefit, associated with granting any PDD, Hoffman would give the town $75,000 for the construction of sidewalks along Route 2.

The complex will include an attached indoor pool and an outdoor patio area. There will be parking for 216 vehicles and include 27 enclosed garage spaces in two separate structures, which equates to a little more than 1.5 spaces per unit.

Phase 1 includes the market rate apartments and Phase II consists of the assisted living units. The buildings will total just more than 53,000 square feet.