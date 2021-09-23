COLONIE — A bicyclist involved in a Central Avenue accident on Tuesday, Sept. 21, has died, police said.

Jeremy Williams, 39, of Colonie, was riding his bike near the Northway southbound ramp at around 8:30 p.m., said Lt. Robert Donnelly, when he was hit by a 2017 Chevrolet that was entering the ramp.

Williams was not wearing reflective clothing, did not have a light and was not wearing a helmet. Donnelly said. There is a crosswalk in the area but it does not appear he was using it, Donnelly added.

The driver of the Chevy, a 41-year-old from Troy, stopped, called 911 and tried to help Williams.

Williams was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital by Colonie EMS with serious injuries. He died a day later without regaining consciousness.

It is the second serious bike-auto accident this month in Colonie.

On Sept. 1, a 54-year-old woman was found lying on Route 9 near JJ Rafferty’s at around 10:37 p.m.

It appears a vehicle did hit the bike, but it is not clear if the auto caused the accident or it hit the bike after the rider crashed.

She was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital with a critical head injury and she has not yet regained consciousness.

Anyone who may have witnessed either crash or has any other information is asked to call Colonie police at 518-783-2744.