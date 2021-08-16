COLONIE — A 51-year-old town man was killed on Monday, Aug. 16, when the pickup he was driving failed to negotiate a bend in Watervliet Shaker Road.

According to Lt. Robert Donnelly, at about 9:10 a.m. Howard Cooper was traveling on Route 155 just east of Vly Road when he lost control of the vehicle and went down a small embankment and crashed into a tree.

He was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed from Vly Road to Sand Creek Road from the time of the crash until about 1:25 p.m.

Police believe speed played a factor in the crash.

Colonie EMS responded as did Midway Fire Department who provided fire police for the road closure.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Colonie police at 518-783-2744