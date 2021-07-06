COLONIE — After a year off thanks to COVID-19, the town is again offering a free concert series at The Crossings beginning on Thursday, July 8 with Body & Soul.

The concerts take place at the gazebo from 6 to 8 p.m. and will run through Aug. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m., rain or shine.

During the month of August, the EMS Department will offer free hands-on CPR training before the concerts from 5 to 6 p.m.

Anjo Construction is sponsoring the concert series. Each concert will feature Lemon Busters who will be serving fresh squeezed lemonade and an assortment of offerings.

Attendees at the Albany Shaker Road park, can bring lawn chairs but coolers are not allowed.

The lineup is:

July 8: Body & Soul

July 15: The Lustre Kings

July 22: Carmen & LGP

July 29: Georgie Wonders Big Band

Aug. 5: New York Players

Aug. 12: LAUR

Aug. 19: Josh Casano

Aug. 26: Garland Nelson’s Reflection – Motown Tribute

For more information call 518-783-2670, ext. 2101 or email [email protected] .