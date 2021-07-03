WILTON — The state Department of Environmental Conservation announced the opening of the Saratoga Sand Plains Archery Range.

The public archery range, formally known as Parcel 45 Wildlife Management Area, is the first of its kind in New York State and will provide a unique recreational opportunity for both novice and expert bow hunters and archers.

“DEC’s first-ever archery range, Saratoga Sand Plains will encourage more New Yorkers to take up archery as a sport and help prepare hunters for the hunting season,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “New and experienced bow and crossbow users will appreciate this opportunity to enjoy the recreational aspects of New York’s archery heritage. The range will also benefit the local community, and DEC thanks the town of Wilton and our other partners for their help to develop and open this new facility.”

The 50-yard archery range has 16 targets, eight adult lanes ranging from 15 to 50 yards, four youth lanes ranging from five to 20 yards, and four lanes accessed by an elevated platform ranging up to 40 yards.

The elevated platform simulates shots from a tree stand when deer hunting and allows archers to practice shots from known yardages and angles, promoting safer shot placements for both urban and rural settings.

The archery range was designed to be suitable for families with children and seniors.

— New York State DEC