COLONIE — A 16-year-old Albany girl was hit and killed while trying to cross Central Avenue on Thursday, April 15.

According to Lt. Robert Donnelly, the girl, San-ya Blaylock, was leaving her job at Kentucky Fried Chicken at the corner of Frederick Avenue and was crossing Central Avenue to the bus stop.

She was hit at around 10:38 p.m. by a volunteer firefighter, 20-year-old Kyle Gara, of Colonie, who was travelling westbound in a 2009 Hyundai.

He immediately got out, moved the girl out of the travel lane and began CPR. He was assisted by another firefighter who came upon the accident as well as a responding Colonie police officer.

Colonie EMS also responded, but Blaylock succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Blaylock was not using the crosswalk at the time of the accident, Donnelly said. Gara is cooperating with the investigation and police do not believe impairment was a factor. He was not injured. There were no tickets issued.

Central Avenue was closed in both directions between Interstate and Wilson avenues for several hours.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Colonie Police Traffic Division at 518 782-2620.