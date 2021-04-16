LATHAM — Shaker High School was dismissed early today after a .22 caliber bullet was found on the floor.

According to a statement on the North Colonie website by Superintendent Joseph Corr, the early dismissal was out of an “abundance of caution” and called for after consultating with Colonie police.

High school students were dismissed at about 12:45 p.m. All self-contained special education students requiring special transportation were taken home at their regularly scheduled time of 1 p.m.

All other schools in the district are continuing with a regular school day and dismissal time. However, “in an abundance of caution” police patrols were increased around the junior high school and the elementary schools,” Corr said.

The matter is currently under investigation by the Colonie police.

Any further determinations with regard to evening activities or athletic practices and/or events will be made in consultation with the Colonie Police, Corr said.