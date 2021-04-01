Let your love of marshmallow Peeps meld with your passion for literature, and participate in the library’s Fun with Your Peeps challenge. Just create a shoebox-sized diorama using Peeps candy to showcase a literary allusion or theme.

This is your chance to pay homage to a favorite character or recreate a scene from a beloved book using those ever popular marshmallow candies! Send a photo of yourself with your diorama to [email protected] by April 30 to be entered in a random prize drawing.

Entries will be posted on the library’s webpage and social media. All ages are welcome to register as an individual or a team. Register online at libr.info/peeps or call 518-458-9274.

Fax and color printing

Thanks to a recent printer/copier upgrade, color printing is now available at our public computers.

Simply choose “color” from the printer list. You can print from a public computer station, or from home using the “Print from Anywhere” button at colonielibrary.org. Color prints cost 30 cents a page. Black and white pages cost 10 cents per page. Faxing is also now available.

Visit the Information Desk and a staff member will send your fax out for you. The cost is 50 cents per page. Bring your own flash drive with your document(s) saved on it for the fastest fax service, or ask for assistance scanning your document onto a library flash drive when you visit.

Scanning is free.

Wanted: Your Feedback

Do you use the library’s website at colonielibrary.org? What do you use it to do, what is working well for you about it, and what could be improved? Share your thoughts via a short survey at libr.info/websitesurvey. We’ll use your feedback to make adjustments and enhancements going forward.

Thanks in advance.

– Nathaniel Heyer