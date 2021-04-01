BETHLEHEM — Six different Eagles scored on Wednesday, March 31, in a 7-0 win over Broadalbin Perth.

Marissa Mastracco had two goals while Ciara Ryan, Katherine Sellers, Casey Holstein, Ruth Hotaling and Chase Livesey each had a goal.

Bethlehem is one of two Suburban Council soccer teams, along with Ballston Spa, to opt out of playing last fall because of COVID-19 so this spring, during what is known as Fall II, the Eagles are playing a number of teams from the Foothills Council.

With the win, the Bethlehem girls team moves to 5-0 on the season that will run through the end of this month.

Click on a photo below to view a slideshow of the rest.