Adults, read a laugh-out-loud book title each month, and then join us on Zoom for “A Beer and a Book” discussion. Pick up your book in person at the library. This month’s selection is “Wishful Drinking” by Carrie Fisher.

The group will meet virtually on Thursday, April 15 at 7 p.m.

Break Activities

There’s lots to do at the library during the kids’ April school vacation.

If you’re an aspiring artist, there is Paint & Sip from home for students in grades 6-12 and younger students in grades 3-5. Budding scientists in grades 2-4 can join Mad Science for virtual fun with fluorescence and phosphorescence experiments.

And families with children of all ages can enliven their nights with family bingo and family night stories, song and dance. All events are free and require registration at www.colonielibrary.org. These events will fill quickly, so don’t delay and sign up today.

— Nathaniel Heyer