ELSMERE — Two Buttons Deep, the news and entertainment website, dropped a hefty-sized tip on Jim’s Tastee Freez, their largest since launching its “Big Top Energy” campaign earlier this month.

The tip, more than $1,600, was delivered by Two Buttons Deep cofounder and personality Jack Carpenter on Monday, March 15.

“This is what the #BigTipEnergy project is all about,” he said.

The proprietors of Jim’s Tastee Freez turned the tables by promising to match the tip and donate the sum to the Pandemic Produce Pick-up in Albany.

“We have been lucky enough to serve such a wonderful community for over 50 years,” shop owners shared through an online statement, “so it is with such a full heart that we wish to give back.”

The owner of the popular ice creme stand, James Sheldon, died in January. Carpenter had said the news of Sheldon’s passing inspired him to gift a donation towards the Elsmere storefront.