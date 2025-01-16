Smelly water is a sign of warming days

DELMAR—At the Town of Bethlehem’s January 8 organizational meeting, Public Works Commissioner Paul Penman reported to the Town Board and residents on the town’s water quality.

In a presentation with Hazen & Sawyer water expert William Becker, Penman said the water is safe to drink and outlined steps taken to resolve the odor issue.

For nearly two hours, Penman and Becker first addressed board members and residents, then fielded questions from the board and concerns raised during the public comment period. Penman, Becker, and Deputy Commissioner of Public Works Dan Bolke remained afterward to answer additional questions, though only one resident approached them.

As reported in The Spotlight last week, Penman recounted how the town learned about the smell/taste issue at the end of October 2024. In response, odor-reducing chemicals were added, and flushing of the town’s 227 miles of pipes began. To date, about 480 hydrants have been flushed, with approximately 80 remaining. Penman explained that flushing is a slow process, taking up to four hours per hydrant.

The town’s southeastern quadrant remains to be flushed, but residents in that area have filed few complaints. Current flushing efforts are focused on areas with large transmission lines, such as Fischer Boulevard, Cherry Avenue, and Delaware Avenue. Penman acknowledged this situation is “bad” but assured residents, “we are doing the best we can.”

Penman reported significant improvements since the town implemented a powdered charcoal treatment system on December 12. “The carbon system is definitely working to take care of the problem,” Penman said. He noted that complaints have dropped from a daily high of 50 to about ten, confirming the carbon system’s effectiveness.

Becker explained that algal blooms, like the one causing the current odor issue, are increasingly common nationwide due to climate change. “If you Google this, you will get pages and pages of complaints all over the country,” he said.

Becker described how this summer’s drought, combined with warm weather and heavy rainfall, affected nutrient levels in the water, leading to algal blooms. He confirmed the earthy/musty smell comes from geosmin, a compound released by algae. Although geosmin is harmless, it produces a strong odor detectable at levels as low as five parts per trillion.

“Even in New York City, which we think of as having the world’s best water, parts of the system may have geosmin, and they have to deal with it,” Becker said. He assured residents that the town uses every available tool to combat the geosmin issue.

During the public comment period, Glenmont resident Steven Peterson questioned how the town was caught off guard by the odor issue and why it didn’t extend its summer copper sulfate treatment program when fall temperatures remained warm. He also asked why reservoir water was tested only once per week.

Becker responded that no municipality monitors reservoirs daily, noting that predicting the interaction of temperature, nutrients, and nutrient residues is challenging.

Penman stated that the town is working with Hazen to develop a reservoir management plan. “We are trying to be proactive and make sure this never happens again,” Penman said, adding that the new measures will remain in place unless a higher level or different treatment becomes necessary.

Town Board member Tom Schnurr asked about the cost of supplementing water from the City of Albany. Penman estimated the cost at $5,000–$7,000 per day over the past month. However, he said that underspending and higher-than-expected revenues have offset these costs. Penman assured residents they would not face retroactive charges and that the 2025 budget will absorb these expenses.

Board member Maureen Cunningham discussed improving how complaint information is shared with the board. Penman said he is developing new applications to enhance communication, such as providing updates on flushing schedules. Schnurr suggested creating a water quality hotline and submitting biannual water quality reports to the board.

Several residents also expressed frustration with communication during the public comment period. Some found the town’s website difficult to navigate. One resident proposed a text message system allowing residents to rate their water quality on a scale of 1–5.

Delmar resident Eve Bader urged the town to implement a crisis management alert system. Another resident, Jessica Dillon, said her earlier complaints went unanswered. The Spotlight previously reported that Penman was unaware of Dillon’s situation but contacted her for water testing after learning of it.

Dillon had reported a substance floating in a glass of tap water left on her kitchen counter for 30 minutes. Penman said recent test results showed no abnormalities, with all levels within acceptable ranges. He suggested the substance might be related to Dillon’s installed filtration system, though he could not confirm it.

When questioned by Cunningham, Penman emphasized that the department strives to respond to residents respectfully and professionally, noting that most feedback reflects positively on staff conduct. He reminded residents they can reach him via phone, email, or the website. “We are always working on ways to better communicate with residents,” Penman said.

Dillon and Delmar resident Chris Carpenter also argued that residents should not have to purchase bottled water and advocated for the town to establish a water distribution center. “I’m too old to be lugging water into my home to drink, to cook with,” Carpenter said. She expressed frustration that this was her third request for a distribution system, which she felt had fallen on “blind eyes and deaf ears.”

Cunningham voiced concern for low-income residents struggling to afford bottled water and urged the board to develop a support plan.

“As the situation changes and problems become greater, more chemicals are produced, we have old pipes, and with climate changes, we are dealing with more problems with the same resources,” Cunningham said.