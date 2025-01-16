Proctors plans historic restoration of Troy’s American Theater

TROY—Proctors Collaborative has unveiled plans to restore the American Theater on River Street, transforming the long-vacant building into a vibrant venue for movies and contemporary music performances.

The nonprofit organization, known for its leadership in the arts across the Capital Region, is spearheading the renovation to preserve the theater’s historic character while upgrading its functionality. Plans include restoring the original marquee and façade using elements identified from historic images, along with adding modern amenities such as LED lighting, digital display panels, and updated HVAC systems.

The theater will accommodate approximately 180 patrons and is expected to host about 200 events annually, attracting an estimated 20,000 visitors to downtown Troy each year. Additional renovations include constructing a café and concession area, implementing theatrical lighting and sound systems, and creating a welcoming auditorium space.

The project complies with New York State Historic Preservation Office and National Park Service guidelines, ensuring the preservation of the site’s historic integrity. Financial support from historic tax credits is critical to the feasibility of the effort, according to Proctors CEO Philip Morris.

Proctors Collaborative has established itself as the preeminent source for the arts, expanding its footprint from the storied playhouse in Schenectady to obtaining stages in Albany and Saratoga Springs. By taking steps to revitalize this 1890 playhouse in Troy, Morris continues to broaden Proctors’ reach across the greater Capital Region.

In 2015, Proctors Collaborative acquired Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs as part of efforts to restore the 150-year-old church. Renovation work accelerated soon after, and the hall hosted its first event in 2020.

Two years before stepping into Saratoga Springs, Proctors established a partnership with The Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany. The REP moved into a former commercial bakery at 251 N. Pearl St. in 2021. The conversion, which took two years, cost approximately $14 million.

Morris told the Times Union that Proctors will obtain ownership of the theater by June.

“This restoration is a testament to our commitment to preserving the cultural and architectural heritage of the Capital Region,” Morris wrote in a letter to Troy’s Zoning Board of Appeals. “We look forward to revitalizing the American Theater and contributing to the ongoing vibrancy of downtown Troy.”

Plans for the American Theater will leverage state historic tax credits, which require the restoration of the building’s historic appearance. Funding for the project includes $1.5 million in previously committed city and state resources, with $1 million sourced from the city’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and $500,000 allocated from the state’s $9.7 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant for Troy.

The development has already received support from the City of Troy Zoning Board and Historic Planning Commission. Once completed, the theater is expected to serve as a cultural hub, complementing Troy’s existing mix of commercial and residential properties.

Renovation work will include masonry repairs, replacement of spalled bricks, and restoration of decorative features. The marquee will prominently feature the word “AMERICAN” in channel letters illuminated by LED bulbs, replicating the building’s original design.