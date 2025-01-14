Liquor license filing confirms long-rumored arrival of popular grocery chain

GLENMONT—Either it was the worst-kept secret in town or a whole lot of wishful thinking manifested into reality, but a red-and-white notice of a liquor license filed under the name of Trader Joe’s confirmed the news last week.

Trader Joe’s is anticipated to open its doors once redevelopment plans are finished at Glenmont Plaza.

Trader Joe’s is a well-known American grocery store chain that has built a strong reputation for its unique products, affordable pricing, and distinct shopping experience. Founded in 1967 by Joe Coulombe, the company is headquartered in Monrovia, California, and has grown to operate over 530 stores across the United States. Since 1979, Trader Joe’s has been owned by Aldi Nord, a German grocery company.

One of the defining characteristics of Trader Joe’s is its focus on private-label products. Approximately 80% of the items sold in its stores are under the Trader Joe’s brand, allowing the company to offer exclusive products at competitive prices. This strategy has led to the creation of beloved products like Everything but the Bagel Seasoning, Joe-Joe’s cookies, and the famously affordable Charles Shaw wine, better known as Two-Buck Chuck.

Trader Joe’s also caters to a variety of dietary preferences by offering organic, gluten-free, vegan, and international foods. Seasonal items are another highlight, with customers eagerly anticipating limited-edition offerings such as pumpkin-flavored products in the fall and festive treats during the holidays.

Benderson Development, LLC, the owner of Glenmont Plaza, said the project aims to modernize the plaza, located at 376 and 388/392 Feura Bush Road, with a new grocery store, reconfigured storefronts, expanded parking, and infrastructure improvements.

The redevelopment proposal includes converting 14,779 square feet of retail space into a grocery store. While the developer has not confirmed a tenant, speculation suggests Trader Joe’s may occupy the new space.

To accommodate this addition, 18,176 square feet of unused retail space would be demolished to make way for a new 49-space parking lot adjacent to the grocery store. The plan also calls for expanding an outparcel building by 6,240 square feet, with the added space evenly divided between retail and restaurant uses.

To ensure continuity during the redevelopment, the Five Below store will relocate to the unit previously occupied by Famous Footwear. Additionally, the project includes plans to construct a drive-up ATM, which was previously approved but never built.

The shopping experience at Trader Joe’s is intentionally different from that of traditional supermarkets. Stores are typically smaller, with a carefully curated product selection to make shopping more convenient and enjoyable. The nautical-themed décor adds to the quirky and fun atmosphere, with employees referred to as “crew members” and managers as “captains.”

Trader Joe’s does not use sales, loyalty programs, or coupons, instead offering straightforward, low prices year-round. Before the pandemic, many stores also featured product sampling stations, allowing customers to try new and unique items.

Trader Joe’s has developed a devoted following due to its high-quality products, engaging store environment, and excellent customer service. The company has also made strides toward sustainability by reducing plastic packaging and implementing environmentally friendly practices.