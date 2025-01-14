ALBANY—For three decades, Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill has been the driving force behind Capital Repertory Theatre, guiding the institution through growth, change, and artistic achievement.

Now, she’s preparing to take her final bow.

Mancinelli-Cahill announced she will step down as Producing Artistic Director at the end of 2025. In collaboration with theREP’s board and Proctors Collaborative staff, she is working to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Reflecting on her tenure, Mancinelli-Cahill expressed gratitude for the journey.

“My time at Capital Repertory Theatre has been amazingly gratifying,” she said. “As our organization has grown into a stable and creative force in our community, now is the appropriate time for me to take a step away and give others the opportunity to leverage our success to even greater heights.”

Mancinelli-Cahill joined theREP in 1995, navigating leadership changes and steering the theatre through the creation of a new venue during the COVID-19 pandemic. She directed over 125 productions, workshops, and readings, and expanded the On the Go touring program, bringing live theatre to more than 15,000 students annually across 14 upstate New York counties.

Under her leadership, theREP became a cultural and economic pillar, generating nearly $10 million annually for the Capital Region.

“Maggie is, in many ways, the personification of Capital Repertory Theatre,” said Philip Morris, CEO of Proctors Collaborative. “She has built the organization into an incredible asset for our community and deserves so much credit for its success over the years.”

Peggy Becker, board chair of theREP, said the Albany theatre “wouldn’t be the steady and growing presence it is without her.”

Everyone at theREP—our performers, staff, supporters, and the entire Capital Region—owes a huge debt of gratitude to Maggie,” she said.

Before joining theREP, Mancinelli-Cahill was Producing Director of Urban Stages in New York City and founded both Theatre Under Glass and Summerplay in Denver.

Throughout her career, Mancinelli-Cahill has earned numerous honors. Fourteen of her productions were named “Top Ten Production” by the Albany Times Union. She was recognized among the Albany-Colonie Chamber of Commerce’s “100 Women of Excellence,” received the National Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Leadership Award, and the Norman E. Rice Award for Excellence in Arts, Culture, and Education.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan praised Mancinelli-Cahill for her impact on the city as a whole.

“All of us who love theatre and understand its positive impact on our City and our region will miss Maggie as she closes this chapter of her amazing career.”

Philanthropist Chet Opalka echoed that sentiment.

“We will seek to expand the offerings and impact of theREP, working to develop even more resources for support, as Maggie has done for the last 30 years.”

Broadway actor Kevin McGuire called Mancinelli-Cahill’s contributions “remarkable,” while actress Yvonne Perry described her as a guiding force at theREP.

theREP’s Board of Directors will share updates on leadership transition plans as they are finalized.