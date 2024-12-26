Town: 80% of $2.2M cost eligible for federal money

SLINGERLANDS—The long-planned Cherry Avenue Multi-Use Path moved one step closer to the construction phase after Bethlehem Town Board members approved multiple resolutions related to the project, accepting funding for the estimated $2.2 million path, during the board’s Wednesday, Dec. 11, meeting,

The 0.8-mile path along New York State Route 140 is designed to enhance pedestrian and bicycle access while addressing public safety concerns. Rob Leslie, the town’s Director of Planning, detailed the project updates during the meeting, noting that recent design changes stemmed from public feedback.

“Several elements came out of the public meetings as well as neighborhood meetings with the McCormack Road neighborhood,” Leslie said. These updates include replacing guide rails, adding a left-turn queuing area, and improving drainage systems.

The board adopted a resolution authorizing the use of $2.2 million from the General Fund Capital Reserve Fund to finance the project, with 80% of the cost—approximately $1.6 million—eligible for federal reimbursement through the Carbon Reduction Program. Bethlehem’s local match is projected to total $401,000.

The town will also enter into a supplemental agreement with the New York State Department of Transportation to proceed with the construction phase. Leslie explained that the project’s initial estimated cost of $1.7 million increased by $300,000 due to the design updates. Town staff secured additional federal funding to cover this increase.

“This moves us into the construction phase of that project,” Leslie said. “We have the funds to construct the project, and we expect to go out to bid by the end of this week.”

Construction bids will be opened in January 2025, with work anticipated to begin later in the year.

Many have welcomed the project’s focus on safety, but not all are satisfied with the town’s priorities. During the public comment period, a resident questioned why funds were not directed toward adding sidewalks along Fuera Bush Road, which connects local neighborhoods to the town park.

“I think that $450,000 should have been a priority to go to get that sidewalk on Fuera Bush Road,” the resident said. “It’s been 50-some years kids have been riding their bikes to this town park [unsafely].”

Leslie acknowledged that sidewalk extensions are planned from Elsmere Avenue to Murray Avenue next year, though future phases to connect other segments have not been finalized.

Once completed, the 10-foot-wide path will extend from Kenwood Avenue to New Scotland Road near Slingerlands, connecting with the Albany County Rail Trail to provide seamless access for pedestrians and cyclists. Key features include a crosswalk with pedestrian buttons on Kenwood Avenue and designated bike boxes at intersections, offering safer options for cyclists making left turns.

The path will replace the current 12-foot shoulder along Cherry Avenue Extension with a 5-foot shoulder and a tapered curb, reducing vehicle speeds while maintaining emergency pull-off access. A 12-foot-wide section will accommodate a property owner’s maintenance vehicle without impacting the primary use of the path.

Existing infrastructure will be modified for continuity, such as converting a concrete sidewalk to an asphalt path near the New Scotland Road roundabout. The project is primarily within the state’s right of way, limiting the need for property acquisition. These updates aim to improve safety and accessibility for non-motorized users while integrating with the town’s broader transportation network.