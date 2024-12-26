Absentee votes paint similar picture for library bond

DELMAR—The Bethlehem Central School District Board of Trustees passed a resolution certifying the results of the December 12 Bethlehem Public Library bond renovation project vote on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

The school board is legally responsible for administering the vote. Voters rejected the bond proposal by a 2:1 margin. The proposed bond would have funded repairs and a significant building expansion.

With 5,370 votes counted, including absentee ballots, the final and official tally was 3,597 against and 1,773 in favor, equating to 66.98% opposed and 33.02% in support. Absentee ballots skewed heavily against the referendum, with 384 voting against and 137 voting in favor.

Library Board President Mark Kissinger said he was not surprised by the lopsided absentee ballot outcome.

“People who vote no in this type of situation are more motivated and want to get their voices heard,” he said.

Kissinger added that board members have not yet determined their next steps but acknowledged that some repairs must be made. He expects the topic to be discussed at the next board meeting on Monday, Jan. 13.

“We will figure it out,” he said. “We have seven strong members on the Board with seven different opinions and are still receiving emails from the community with lots of suggestions.”