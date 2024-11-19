Boards approve spending plans for 2025

DELMAR—The Bethlehem Town Board adopted its $50.4 million budget annual budget for next year on Wednesday, Nov. 13, which includes a 1.59% tax rate increase.

The town’s spending plan remains under the state-mandated property tax cap, raising town taxes by approximately $18.25 per year for the average home assessed at $271,000.

“Our consideration of the 2025 annual budget began in early September with the presentation on the five-year capital plan,” said Town Supervisor David VanLuven. “I want to thank our amazing team in the Town Comptroller’s office and all department heads who budgeted carefully to ensure they could continue delivering exceptional services in a cost-effective and fiscally responsible manner.”

Board members noted that the 2025 budget addresses rising costs due to inflation, including spikes in healthcare premiums and increased pension contributions mandated by New York State. Board member David DeCancio remarked on the challenges the town faces, comparing it to the struggles of everyday families.

“This budget is balanced and includes a multiyear plan that ensures the town will continue providing the essential services our families depend on and keeps Bethlehem moving forward,” DeCancio said. “The Town of Bethlehem is the only community in the Capital Region that prepares a multiyear plan, which contributes to our strong AA+ credit rating.”

The budget’s increases focus on wages and benefits for employees, ambulance services, and necessary equipment purchases. Board member Tom Schnurr praised the budget’s responsible preparation, emphasizing its benefits for taxpayers.

“This is a budget that continues to provide essential services like leaf pickup, senior transportation, historic preservation, and EMS services,” Schnurr said. “These are tax dollars going to town services across town. Everyone voting for this budget is a taxpayer just like you.”

Board member Joyce Becker, who has experience on both sides of the budgeting process, as a department head and a board member, also commended the budget’s comprehensive five-year plan. “[Town Comptroller Michael Cohen]’s five-year plan is invaluable to department heads. It allows us to plan for the future and look ahead,” Becker said.