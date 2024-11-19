<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Albany rock band Sons of Eden released their second single, “Swallowed Whole,” last week, marking another milestone for the rising group. Known for its dynamic sound that blends alternative rock with introspective lyrics, the band’s latest track explores themes of resilience and self-discovery. Following the song’s release, Sons of Eden secured a feature on The Spot 518’s “On The List” Spotify playlist, a curated collection showcasing notable tracks from Capital Region artists. The playlist aims to boost visibility for local musicians and connect listeners to fresh, original music from the area. “Swallowed Whole” follows their debut single, building on the band’s sound with heavier guitar riffs and an intricate vocal performance that adds depth to their storytelling.

