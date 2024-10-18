DELMAR–The Town of Bethlehem is now accepting applications for the 2025 Town Tobacco Retail License. Retailers interested in selling tobacco and vapor products must submit their applications to the Department of Economic Development and Planning by Friday, Nov. 1.

Retailers are required to comply with the town’s local law, as outlined in Bethlehem Town Code Chapter 114, which governs the sale of tobacco and vapor products. A copy of the law is available on the town’s website.

For more information and to access the application, retailers can visit the Tobacco Retail License page on the town’s website or contact the Department of Economic Development and Planning.