Public hearing for Oct. 23

DELMAR—The Town of Bethlehem’s Comptroller’s Office continues its work to present next year’s preliminary budget to Town Board members—one that tentatively asks for a 1.59% tax gain—and is on schedule for a public hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Town Board members approved the office’s request on Wednesday, Oct. 9 for budget transfers and modifications covering the period from Tuesday, July 30 to Thursday, Sept. 26.. According to an office memorandum, these adjustments address various financial needs, including fuel expenses, salary realignments, and equipment purchases across town departments.

A significant portion of the budget changes involves covering rising fuel costs for departments such as the Police, Animal Control, and Parks Operations. These costs will be offset by additional revenue from interest income, which the town earned in excess of its projections.

Other budget transfers account for reclassifications in salary and fringe benefit expenditures, ensuring the budget reflects actual costs incurred. For example, $70,000 was reallocated to sidewalk improvements through the Highway Fund, and the Water Fund will cover unplanned water purchases due to a hot summer.

The Oct. 23 public hearing will also allow residents to comment on proposed salaries for town officials, including the Town Supervisor ($141,706) and Town Board Members ($18,329 each).

Town Board members were first presented with the 2025 tentative budget during its meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 25. The proposed budget totals $52.4 million, marking a 3.99% increase from the previous year’s budget, or about $2 million.

The tax levy for 2025 is expected to be $17.4 million, translating to a 1.59% increase in tax rates for the average property taxpayer. The board is expected to vote on the budget on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Deputy Comptroller Theresa Ungerer highlighted key areas of increased revenue, including a projected rise in property taxes and Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILOTs) of $430,000. Sales tax revenues are also expected to grow by $439,000, and interest income is projected to increase by $545,000. A portion of the town’s retirement reserve will be used to offset rising New York State retirement costs.

On the expenditure side, notable increases include a $346,000 rise in retirement contributions, driven by changes to New York State’s Tier 6 retirement system, and a $259,000 rise in employee health insurance costs due to premium increases. The budget also includes $514,000 for equipment and capital costs, with planned investments in highway, water, and sewer infrastructure.

Ungerer warned of projected deficits for 2026 and 2027, driven by increasing salary and benefit costs, but said future projections remain subject to change.