Superintendent says program must be phased out because of low enrollment

DELMAR – At the Feb. 7 school board meeting, Lab School students, parents, alumni parents and alumni petitioned the Bethlehem Central School Board to rescind District Superintendent Jody Monroe’s decision to phase out the program. They asked the board to allow freshmen to continue in lab school until graduation.

In a packed meeting room, Monroe buttressed her position to phase out Lab School by June 2026 with a powerpoint presentation that highlighted declining program enrollment. She reported enrollment declines so steep that as of Feb. 5, only 58 students are enrolled with 4.4 FTE staff designated. She also denied that the decision was financially motivated but acknowledged a “financial impact to the decision.”

Monroe said efforts were undertaken to market the program but did not see results.

“A program should stand on its own,” she said.

She pivoted to a recommendation to convene a committee charged with evaluating how to retain components of Lab School, such as internships and research. She said she recognized that people are upset by her decision.

“I have to be honest as a district superintendent,” she said. “The trajectory of this program is not going in the right direction.”

Board members peppered Monroe with questions.

“We don’t want to go through this again,” said board member Robert Tietjen said, raising concerns that any proposed program or alternative might meet with disinterest.

Asked what metrics gauge interest level in any proposals, Monroe responded, “I don’t have an answer for that.”

Board member Ewan McNay questioned the data. He asked to review data on eighth grade awareness of Lab School. McNay noted that enrollment trended slightly up over the last five years.

Board member Meredith Moriarty questioned Monroe’s concern about small class size.

She asked, if this is a program for students who fear being lost in a large class and there is more one-on-one time between students and teachers, “why is that a negative?”

Monroe responded that the district has other programs with smaller class sizes, like Excel classes, geared to struggling students, but Lab School was never intended to have such small classes.

“You don’t have a heterogenous group of students so it becomes difficult to have a robust dialogue,” she said, adding that small class size can be a negative, especially if students don’t feel they are working together well.

Board member Katherine Nadeau said that the smaller Lab School class works to build community. She said “you can talk about what the program was intended to be and should be,” but added there needs to be a place between Excel and regular high school for social and emotional learning outside academics.

McNay addressed the decision process. From community feedback, he heard the community feels the decision was a “bait and switch” and a “fait accompli.” He asked, “could we have done better?” to which Monroe responded to loud clapping, “I don’t know, perhaps.”

Nadeau also raised concerns about shutting freshman out of Lab School. She suggested allowing freshman to remain in Lab School while the committee re-evaluates the situation.

“That would give them additional time in the community they have been building and keep reaping the benefits of the program,” she said.

Monroe said that would not be in the best interests of the students, adding that since they have been in Lab School for less than a year, they are better off changing now.

Over the next two and a half hours, 37 speakers castigated the administration for closing Lab School. They talked about the about the lack of transparency and stakeholder involvement, and the loss of community, skills and educational outcomes achieved by Lab School students. They challenged the assertion that enrollment was low.

Referring to Monroe’s own powerpoint slides, parent Michael McCarthy said the numbers, looking at the average Lab School graduating class enrollment from 2009 to 2019 (the pre-COVID, stable years) demonstrate an average graduating class cohort of 21.6, with some years “a little higher and some a little lower but a fairly flat average line is present.” He noted that post COVID, as shown in another powerpoint slide, overall enrollment had increased – from 49 in 2021, to 50 in 2022, to 55 in 2023 and 58 in 2024 – nearly 16% over the past four years.

Students and parents disputed Monroe’s assertion that heterogeneity and robust discussion was not possible with a small class size.

“We have plenty of diversity,” said senior and Lab School co-president Jason Middendorf. “We are diverse in personalities and have art students, athletes and theater kids, just like the regular high school, but on a smaller scale.”

“Private school and parochial schools have classes of 8-10 students and that’s not a deficiency in having thoughtful discussions,” said Steve Fielman, parent of a 2013 graduate.

Students also said Lab School’s small class size helps create community. Speakers also said Monroe’s statistics ignored a core principle of Lab School, which encourages learning, mentoring and team building across grade levels.

Speakers repeatedly questioned why this year’s freshman class was allowed to lose eight students because of scheduling problems and thought that problem could have easily been resolved.

Cindy Abeles, a 2020 graduate parent said, scheduling happens annually: “Just fix it.”

Freshman parent Jason McLaughlin called the scheduling snafu an “unforced error” and said that reflects administration lack of support for the program.

Nine alumni from as far back as the Class of 2005 returned to BCHS to have their voices heard in community with current Lab School students.

“Lab School was my family – literally,” said 2009 alum Molly Hassett, who met her husband and bridesmaid in Lab School.

“Learning how to research is more important than ever with false information on the internet and AI,” said 2009 graduate Elissa Ebersold. “It is more important than ever to learn how to fact check, identify biases and how to effectively craft an argument” — all skills she said Lab School imbues.

Multiple alumni and alumni parents told the board they or their child would not be who or where they are today professionally without Lab School.

Only one speaker, Bethlehem Central Teachers Association President and teacher David Rounds, spoke in favor of closing. Rounds said he could push back, but “that’s not what the teachers want.”

He said low enrollment creates an educational problem for the staff. In a later interview, he explained that the small class size limits teaching methods. Additionally, in such a small cohort, interpersonal issues can arise that make classroom conversations hard. He said the public is unaware of the complexities of these mental health aspects because they don’t deal with it on a day to day basis.

”I have great respect for the Lab School and its history, but if you rely too much on its history, it will prevent us from creating a new program the kids may be more interested in,” he said.

Rounds said he believes this is the best decision for the students because he expects the superintendent’s committee will create something better and more attractive to them.

“We’ve heard a lot of people saying this [closing] is the best thing for them, but if you ask the kids, they absolutely will tell you this school is what’s best for them,” said McLaughlin.

It remains to be seen whether the school board will vote on closing Lab School or just allow the Superintendent’s decision to stand or whether the speakers swayed the board. Board members questioned whether a vote is required. Nadeau said Lab School was created by a Nov. 4, 1992, board vote and the issue should be considered.

Mixed reactions followed the meeting.

“I think there’s always hope,” said senior Sam Garno. “There are a lot of good people here tonight with strong arguments why Lab School should stay open.”

Hearing the discussion between Monroe and board members, junior Nova Diramio said, “It seems like alot of people on the Board are against Monroe, and we are hoping it’s majority rules.”

Josie Rosenthal, a 2018 alum, said, “They’ve been debating this since I was in the school. I feel like they really made a decision, but I’m hoping to change their minds, or, at least, push it off a little longer.”

After the meeting, when asked to respond to questions, School Board President Holly Dellenbaugh declined and referred The Spotlight to the district’s spokesperson for comment.

This story was featured on page 1 of the February 14, 2024 edition of The Spotlight.