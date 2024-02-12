DELMAR – Locally owned and operated Kelly’s Pharmacy celebrated the opening of its third location in Delmar on Monday, February 12 with a ribbon cutting presented by the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce.

Owners Quinn and Rebecca Kelly are thrilled to finally open a location in Delmar. “We’ve been wanting a store in Delmar for as long as I can remember,” said Quinn.

Since first opening its doors in December, the pharmacy has received a positive response from the community. Kelly’s Pharmacy offers a wide range of services from prescription refills, vaccinations, competitively priced over-the-counter products, and a drive-thru.

Kelly’s is known for their great customer service and community relationships. When you’re a customer at Kelly’s Pharmacy, you’re not just a number, you’re their neighbor.

Visit Kelly’s Pharmacy at 343 Delaware Ave, Delmar. 518-429-4085. kellyspharmacyinc.com