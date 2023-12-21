Unleash your potential

Calling all lifelong learners and those looking to level up their employment skills or gain an edge in their current field! Get ready to meet your goals with Udemy.com, the library’s newest online learning resource.

Udemy.com provides nearly 20,000 video-based courses in business, technology, software and personal development. With courses in website development, digital marketing and Java programming, this resource can help prepare you for IT certifications and sharpen leadership skills.

Eighty-five percent of the collection has been updated in the last two years, ensuring learners are developing skills in the most relevant areas. Udemy.com takes a learner-first approach, where users can select the instructor and content that best addresses their skills need and learning preferences and filter search results on course features, level, duration, topic, and ratings.

Udemy.com is available exclusively to Bethlehem cardholders. Visit the library’s website at www. Bethpl.org, click on the “Research” tab and scroll down for the Udemy link to learn more or create your free account and start browsing the courses right away.

Let’s celebrate!

Kids and their families are invited to welcome the new year with us a couple of days early at a family-friendly hour. When our New Year’s at Noon kicks off Friday, Dec. 29, at 11 a.m., you’d better be ready for some stories, songs and dancing, and of course a countdown (at noon instead of midnight) followed by a balloon drop! For ages 3 and up with caregiver.

Love in the new year

As the calendar clicks into 2024, you’ll have a chance to join a digital conversation with author Rebecca Serle about her journey writing epic love stories to span generations. On Wednesday Jan. 10, at 8 p.m., we’ll chat about her New York Times bestselling novels, including “One Italian Summer,” “In Five Years,” “The Dinner List,” and many more.

Additionally, in a special preview, Serle will discuss her forthcoming novel (due out on March 5) “Expiration Dates.” In “Expiration Dates,” Daphne Bell believes the universe has a plan for her. Every time she meets a new man, she receives a slip of paper with his name and a number on it – the exact amount of time they will be together. The papers told her she’d spend three days with Martin in Paris; five weeks with Noah in San Francisco; and three months with Hugo, her ex-boyfriend turned best friend. Finally, on the night of a blind date at her favorite Los Angeles restaurant, there’s only a name: Jake.

Told with her signature warmth and insight into matters of the heart, the result is a gripping, emotional, passionate, and (yes) heartbreaking novel.

Get to know some of your favorite authors and enjoy Q&A opportunities with bestsellers through other virtual author talks through the Library Speakers Consortium. Recordings of past author events are also available. Visit libraryc.org/ for more information or to sign up for the Jan. 10 talk.

Holidays, closings and other reminders

The library will be closed Sunday-Monday, Dec. 24-25, for the Christmas holiday, and Sunday- Monday, Dec. 31-Jan. 1, for New Year’s.

In the event of inclement weather, the library’s telephone system will provide information on a closing or delayed opening. Weather conditions can occasionally cause icing near the entrances and curbside pickup area that could lead to closure even when the town roadways are clear. Call ahead at (518) 439-9314 if you are unsure. Information may also be available on our website at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org