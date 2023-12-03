Local man found dead after search

GLENMONT – A Selkirk man reported missing on Saturday, Nov. 25 was found dead in a wooded area near 822 River Road in Glenmont on Sunday after a search from local police and fire departments.

Bethlehem police sent out a missing persons notification on Saturday with a picture of Richard Ryther, 71. According to police, he was last seen on November 24 about 2 p.m. near his home, but was not seen after that.

Police said that the death does not appear suspicious and the investigation remains open.

The Bethlehem Police Department was assisted by members of the New York State Forest Rangers, State Police, Albany County Sheriff’s Department, Elsmere Fire Department, and Selkirk Fire Department.

The Bethlehem police are asking anyone who may have any information to contact them at 518-439-9973.

Repeat Bethlehem burglar pleads guilty in County Court

ALBANY – A 54-year-old homeless man pleaded guilty to burglary in the second degree in Albany County Court on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

According to the Albany County indictment, on or about June 17, 2020, Richard Agley burglarized a home in Delmar and stole items while inside.

While the charges stem from 2020, the defendant failed to appear in court for over two years prior to this resolution, as at the time of charging, burglary in the second degree was not a bail-eligible offense, according to the Albany County District Attorney’s office.

According to police arrest reports, Agley allegedly broke into a home on Euclid Avenue in Delmar in June 2020 and attempted to break into another.

He allegedly stole cash and credit cards that were used in Albany. Bethlehem police detectives interviewed Agley a week later and arrested him on charges of burglary and grand larceny, both felonies, and criminal mischief and identity theft, both misdemeanors.

At that time, he was arraigned on the charges by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby and sent to the Albany County jail until a preliminary hearing in August 2020 in Albany County Court.

At County Court, the judge had to release Agley with another court date because she could not set bail on either of the two felony charges or the misdemeanor charges.

He did not show up and on November 9, 2020 County Judge Andra Ackerman issued a bench warrant for Agley.

Albany City police arrested him on unrelated charges on July 5 and found that he was wanted.

This time Agley was processed on the warrant and sent from Albany City Court to the Albany County jail.

DWI in Selkirk

SELKIRK – Bethlehem police stopped a 2012 black Infiniti after it allegedly did not stop at a stop sign near the intersection of River Road and Maple Avenue on Thursday, Nov. 16 at approximately 6:41 p.m.

Upon interviewing the driver, a 44-year-old Delmar man said he was traveling home from New York City. Officers observed the man to have glassy and bloodshot eyes and had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.

According to reports, they also saw an empty bottle of wine in the back seat and the man said he “had one bottle of wine.”

He was given field sobriety tests which indicated impairment and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

At the police station, he submitted to a blood test for alcohol content and was charged with DWI.

The man was given a bill of particulars, given traffic tickets and released with an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on December 5.

DWAI on New Scotland Road

SLINGERLANDS – Bethlehem police responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway at the intersection of New Scotland Road and Fisher Boulevard on Saturday, Nov. 18 at approximately 4:58 a.m. According to reports, upon arrival, officers located a gray 2019 Chevrolet Silverado off the roadway on the southwest corner of the intersection, but no one was in the vehicle.

The engine was running and the car was in drive.

The officer secured the vehicle by removing the keys and also the $80 on the floor of the car along with the wallet of a 52-year-old Delmar man.

Other officers in the area located a man walking Fisher Boulevard and identified him as the wallet’s owner and also as the man driving the vehicle.

Upon interviewing the man, he said he swerved to avoid a deer and went off the road and was walking home to his house.

While speaking to the man, officers observed that he had slow and slurred speech, had difficulty keeping his eyes open and was unsteady on his feet. The man said he was going hunting in Oneonta, but decided to return home for an unknown reason.

He was in possession of a quantity of suboxone not in its original container. He was given and failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody.

At the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, he provided a breath sample that provided a 0.00 percent BAC and was evaluated by a State Police Drug Recognition Expert. He consented to an oral swab and blood draw.

His .30-06 hunting rifle was secured for safe keeping and the man was told he could pick it up on Monday.

He was charged with DWAI-Drugs, a misdemeanor, and having a controlled substance not in an original container, a violation, and released with an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on December 5.

Warrant

DELMAR – On Saturday, Nov. 18, Bethlehem police responded to a laundry mat on Kenwood Avenue to check on a man sleeping inside.

According to reports, when officers arrived they found Raymond Rodrequez Jr., 21, of Delmar, inside and a check showed he was wanted by Albany City Police.

He was transported to meet officers from that department.

Aggravated DWI on Schoolhouse Road.

SLINGERLANDS – Bethlehem police performed a traffic stop on Schoolhouse Road on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 12:21 a.m. after they observed a 2013 Ford Focus speeding. The vehicle crossed the center line several times and had an inspection sticker that expired in September 2022.

According to reports, when officers interviewed the driver, a 25-year-old Albany man, they observed that he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath and had bloodshot and watery eyes, was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech.

The man said he was coming from the casino and had two beers. He was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

He was taken into custody and at the Guilderland police station provided a breath sample that returned a .22 percent BAC.

He was charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for speeding and expired inspection. The man was given an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on December 5 and given courtesy transportation to his residence.

Two warrants

COLONIE – A woman who was involved in a wrong way pursuit on the Thruway after a robbery was back in Colonie Town Court on Monday, Nov. 13 because she did not show up for Court.

Betsy Jablonski, 39, of Delanson, was supposed to be in a Colonie courtroom on Wednesday, Oct. 25, instead racked up 24 additional charges after she allegedly stole from a drug store, carjacked a vehicle, and led police on a car chase. She had six outstanding warrants when arrested.

This time she was at the Albany County jail and was arraigned and returned to the jail.