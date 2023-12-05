DELMAR – The first-ever girls High School Wrestling match for both Bethlehem and Colonie took place on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at Bethlehem High School. Colonie had one female wrestler who wrestled with Shaker last year and two Bethlehem girls competed in tournaments, but this is the first team competition. Last season, girls Wrestling made its debut in Section 2 and the Section has dramatically expanded the number of teams this season.

Photos by John McIntyre/ Spotlight News

