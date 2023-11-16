Letter to the Editor – The Blanchard-Currey American Legion Post 1040 in Delmar was the location of a Thank-A-Vet reception and dinner on November 5th. We hosted 125 Veterans and their guests. This is an annual event that was restarted last year after a pause due to COVID guidance.

The veterans attending represented all the branches of the military and included a WWII Veteran and active military. The food received outstanding feedback- but most of the comments reflected the great feeling of being together and sharing conversations.

The event was co-sponsored by the VFW Auxiliaries of the Sheehy Palmer Post 6776 in Albany and the Bethlehem Memorial Post 3185 in Delmar and the Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion of the Blanchard-Currey Post 1040 in Delmar.

A sincere thank you to the local businesses that supported this event (including the Spotlight) and the volunteers that made this event possible. Mostly of course thank you to the veterans for their service to our country.

Joe Benoit,

Commander – Sons of the American Legion Blanchard-Currey Post 1040 Delmar NY.