RAVENA – In advance of the Thanksgiving holiday, members of the Holcim Ravena cement plant leadership team joined Senior Projects of Ravena, local business owners, and area residents on Thursday, Nov. 9, to formally thank donors who made possible the purchase of two new vehicles for the nonprofit’s delivery of meals to homebound seniors in Southern Albany County.

The event, which took place at the Senior Projects of Ravena building featured the unveiling of donor logos on a new van that delivers hot, nutritious meals to some 80 individuals. This supplements the 200 meals Senior Projects of Ravena serves on-site every week and ensures those who are unable to travel are nourished and sustained.

The purchase of the van and one other vehicle was funded by a $20,000 contribution from Holcim, which was matched by $24,000 from individual and business donors. These vehicles enable Senior Projects of Ravena to provide a variety of services, including transportation to medical appointments, assistance with shopping and small chores, and in-person wellness checks.