DELMAR – Bethlehem Public Library is partnering with Vanguard, Inc.-ASO, the volunteer supporters of the Albany Symphony Orchestra, in a used musical instrument drive benefitting public school children whose parents cannot afford the expensive rental or purchase prices.

The drive takes place on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 – 1 p.m. at the library, 451 Delaware Avenue, Delmar.

Instruments are given to 13 Capital Region school districts that lack a sufficient number for hundreds of children who need them.

Donations, which are tax deductible, enable these eager youngsters to study music in depth and play in their school orchestras or bands, bringing them much joy and teaching them crucial life skills. To date 771 instruments have been collected and distributed.

For further information: call (518) 439-1843 or email [email protected].

The next used musical instrument drive will take place at the Woman’s Club of Albany, 728 Madison Avenue, on Sunday, Oct. 1 from 10-1 p.m.

Contributions will bring long dormant instruments to life in the hands of these budding young musicians.