SLINGERLANDS – Albany County will host the 2nd annual Fall Festival & 5K on the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail and at the adjacent Firefighters’ Memorial Park, on Saturday, September 30 from 11 am to 4 pm. Among other activities, for the first time, the event will coincide with “Chalk the Walk,” hosted by the Art on the Rail Trail (ART) Committee of Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy.

In collaboration with the local towns, the 5K race will kick off at 11 a.m. near the Hilton Barn in New Scotland, run its course route down the length of the Albany County Rail Trail, and finish just before the Slingerlands trailhead in Bethlehem.

The Fall Fest 5K is being managed by ARE (Albany Running Exchange) Event Productions. Anyone interested can register while slots are still available. This year, the cap on runners has been raised from 300 to 500 total participants. The price of the race for adults is $10, and it includes a commemorative t-shirt and one free meal ticket at participating food trucks at Fall Fest. The kid’s fun run is free to enter.

The Fall Festival portion of the event is free and open to the public and will also start at 11 a.m. at the Firefighter’s Memorial Park at 1510 New Scotland Avenue, Slingerlands. Fall Fest will feature face painting, a bounce house, a rock climbing wall, yoga sessions, food and drink vendors, a dunk tank, a tug-of-war competition, and musical performances from local entertainers the Ten Most Wanted, Rick Bedrosian from Hair of the Dog, A-Blast, and Bethlehem Traditional Irish Dance. The event is sponsored by community partners MVP Health Care and Stewart’s Shops.

“Last year’s inaugural Fall Fest and 5K was a huge success. It was an important opportunity to promote health and wellness on the County Rail Trail, to support our local businesses and nonprofits, and to bring the community together for some family fun,” said County Executive Dan McCoy. “This year, we’re making this event even bigger and better than the last, by adding in new features, like partnering with Art on the Rail Trail for Chalk the Walk and showcasing and distributing two of our newest reusable grocery bags. The first is in support of crime victims as we highlight October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The second bag recognizes Global Youth Service with our Department for Children, Youth, and Families. Both bags are available while supplies last.”

Albany County businesses who would like to have a presence at the Fall Festival as a vendor or simply to table to raise awareness and connect with potential customers are encouraged to contact the Albany County Parks & Recreation Department at (518) 655-7948. Aside from local businesses being showcased at Fall Fest, Albany County’s various departments and agencies will also be tabling at the event to help residents learn about county government programs and services.

