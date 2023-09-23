Suspect remanded due to prior convictions and on Parole

DELMAR – On Thursday, Sept. 14, John Whiteford, age 41 of Rensselaer, NY was arrested at his residence in connection with two burglary investigations.

Whiteford is accused of burglarizing the Great Wall Chinese Kitchen at 392 Kenwood Avenue and Empire Wok at 159 Delaware Avenue. Both incidents occurred on August 13.

He entered both businesses by breaking the window or glass door in the front of the businesses. Whiteford stole from the cash box and change box in both businesses and the tip jar in one.

Security camera footage was sent to the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center where he was identified by two other police agencies.

He is also on parole for burglary for crimes similar in nature to the ones in Bethlehem.

Whiteford was charged with two counts each of burglary and criminal mischief, both felonies, and two counts of petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned in Town of Bethlehem Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail due to his prior criminal history.

A preliminary hearing was set for September 19 in Town of Bethlehem Court.

Forgery, Criminal Impersonation

DELMAR – On August 21, at about 1:57 p.m., State Police of Catskill received a complaint that multiple fraudulent checks had been deposited in Albany and Greene County.

According to reports, the investigation determined Carlos Edmond, 33, of Albany, reportedly deposited one of the checks in March at a financial institution in Bethlehem and Coeymans resulting in a theft of more than $700 in each case.

He was charged with two counts each of forgery, a felony, and criminal impersonation and petit larceny, both misdemeanors.

On August 30, Edmond surrendered himself to SP Latham for processing. He was issued an appearance tickets returnable to Bethlehem Town Court on September 21 and Coeymans Town Court on September 14 and released.

This story appeared on page 16 of the September 20, 2023 print edition of the Spotlight