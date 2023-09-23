TROY – Hudson Valley Community College (H.V.C.C.) welcomed its students and guests to the campus with its first of four fall 2023 performances of the semester Thursday, Sept. 21 with music from Michael Benedict Jazz Vibes and special guest, Kaitlyn Fay.

The ensemble featured Michael Benedict (vibraphone), Jon LeRoy (piano), Brian Melick (percussion), and Pete Sweeney (drums) and together, with Fay’s smooth vocals and easy-going vibes, delivered an exceptional performance of original compositions, jazz standards, and Brazilian-influenced jazz “Bossa Nova” to the Bulmer Telecommunications Center (BTC) auditorium stage.

This was the first time that Fay, an up-and-coming vocalist, performed for the public on the college stage.

Together, the band performed a series of instrumentals and traditional standards done by pianist Thelonious Monk (“Straight No Chaser”), and Antonio Carlos Jobim (“No More Blues” and “Desafinado”, along other jazz standards that fit perfectly for autumn. In between song breaks, each musician gave a basic history lesson on the instruments that were used in each performance.

Listening to the music and admiring the collaborative soloing of the performers was relaxing, soothing, and entertaining, and a great time was had by all at a lunchtime concert.

The next three H.V.C.C. performances to take place at B.T.C. include jazz vocalist Shiri Zorn with George Muscatello and Mauricio Zottarelli (Sept. 28), Fiesta Del Norte (Oct. 12), and The Mckrells (Nov. 16). All performances are held from noon-1 p.m. The Peg Delaney Big Band concert will be held Oct. 26 inside the Maureen Stapleton Theatre, 7 p.m.

All events are sponsored by the Cultural Affairs Program. Visit www.hvcc.edu/culture for more information.

Photos by Amy Modesti/TheSpot518

